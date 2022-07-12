Trial of teen accused of killing her infant delayed while awaiting final autopsy

Leiyla Cepeda still awaits trial after being arrested for the murder of her infant on June 8, the Greeley Tribune reports in Colorado.

Prosecutors and public defenders are waiting on the final autopsy report before the trial can proceed, though a motions hearing was held on Friday afternoon, according to the Tribune.

Public defenders Reshaad Shirazi and Megan Bishop appeared before Judge Julie Hoskins, granting a motion to permit certain people to testify during the trial, while she declined other motions about correspondence between law enforcement and the district attorney’s office, the Tribune says.

Hoskins pointed out that the court lacks authority to order the prosecution to turn over any communication with law enforcement to the defense, agreeing with Weld District Attorney Ashley Fetyko that the process would be burdensome given the amount of evidence and the multiple agencies involved, the Tribune reports.

Hoskins also declared the necessity of the defense having an expert supervise any testing that could potentially destroy evidence, the Tribune says. Hoskins said the prosecution is to give seven days’ written notice to the defense before testing anything, and the defense can file a motion regarding any concerns, according to the Tribune.

Fetyko said the wait for the autopsy report could be 10-12 weeks, causing a delay in the trial proceedings, so Hoskins set the next hearing for Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

Leiyla Cepeda Weld County Jail

Leiyla Cepeda, 18-years-old, is accused of murdering her infant shortly after giving birth in her family’s home, and concealing her pregnancy from her parents, according to the original affidavit.

Cepeda gave birth on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and police were called at around 3:08 a.m. for a death investigation in the city of Nunn, Colorado, the affidavit says. A responding officer learned upon arriving to the scene that the infant had potential stab wounds, though Cepeda insisted she’d only cut the umbilical cord with the scissors found on her bed, the affidavit said.

Although Cepeda initially claimed she didn’t know she was pregnant, a nurse later told police Cepeda had said she’d stopped taking her thyroid medication upon learning she was so, according to the affidavit. Cepeda said a test she’d taken three or four months prior had been negative, the affidavit stated.

The same nurse confirmed to police that Cepeda’s mother didn’t know her daughter was pregnant, the affidavit stated.

Cepeda was seventeen at the time of the birth, though she is now eighteen and has been charged as an adult, according to the affidavit. She is being held at the Weld County Jail without bond while awaiting trial, the Tribune reports.