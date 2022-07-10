Joanna Phelps arrested after human remains found beneath home

Police discovered the remains of a woman who has been reportedly missing for over a year beneath another woman’s home, according to the Amite City Police Department’s (ACPD) statement.

On June 24, ACPD responded to a tip that human remains might be hidden beneath the unoccupied home of 39-year-old Joanna Phelps, the statement says. When detectives arrived with a search warrant to the house on the 300 block of South Third Street, they noted that “the floor had been replaced recently”, the statement reads. Upon pulling up the flooring and doing some digging, they uncovered human remains, according to the statement.

The remains were transported to Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office, where they were positively identified as 59-year-old Angela Stearns, who had been missing for over a year, the statement says.

Angela Stearns Crimestoppers

Police arrested Joanna Phelps, from Amite, for Principle to First Degree Murder and Failure to report the Commission of Certain Felonies, and she was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, according to the statement.

Police have yet to say what the connection may be between Phelps and Stearns, WAFB reported. Details on Stearns’s disappearance remain scarce, according to media reports.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Angela. The investigation is still on going at this time,” Chief of Police Lendrick Francois said in the statement.

Chief Francois thanked the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department, Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office, and Louisiana Search and Rescue for their help with the investigation, according to the statement.

Since the investigation is ongoing, no further details are available, said Chief Francois in the statement.