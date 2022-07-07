77-year-old woman charged with homicide after June 25 house fire

What started as a routine call to a house fire on June 25, 2022, turned into a homicide, San Jose Police Department reported on Wednesday.

At 3:47 a.m. that morning, the San Jose Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 5900 block of Amapola Drive, the SJPD statement says. In the home of an elderly couple, they found the husband in an upstairs bedroom suffering from smoke inhalation before being rescued by fire fighters, the statement says.

While he remained in critical condition in the hospital, SJFD arson investigators ruled the fire an arson, alleging it was started intentionally by the man’s wife, 77-year-old Rebecca Makino, according to SJPD’s statement.

SJPD arrested Makino and booked her into Santa Clara County Main Jail on arson-related charges, the statement says.

Rebecca Makino Santa Clara County Main Jail

Her husband died from his injuries while in hospital on June 28, which resulted in police charging Makino with homicide, the statement says.

The victim’s identity will be released after the family is notified and confirming the man’s identity, SJPD says. However, charging documents identity him as Hiroshi Makino, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The police report says an officer saw Makino walking away from the home, and told a fire official she believed someone was after her, and she didn’t know where her husband was, the SF Chronicle reports. She allegedly admitted to setting the fire with a lighter, according to the report obtained by the SF Chronicle.

Makino’s son allegedly claimed his mother has dementia, the SF Chronicle reports. She has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson causing great bodily injury, according to documents from the district attorney’s office, the SF Chronicle says.

Makino’s public defender, Lara Wallman, revealed that her “mental health has been deteriorating for several years”, and the family had been trying to help her, the SF Chronicle says. Wallman added that Makino told police “she believed somebody had killed her and they wanted to take her house”, the SF Chronicle reports.

Wallman said a court-appointed neuropsychologist would evaluate Makino, and they are working with her family on a “release plan” to get her into a mental health facility, the SF Chronicle says.

This homicide is San Jose’s 18th of the year, SJPD states.