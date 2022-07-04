Kaitlin Armstrong returned to the U.S. after 43 days on the run

More details are emerging on the time Kaitlin Armstrong spent on the run and the drastic measures she took to evade capture, according to reports from CNN and KXAN.

Armstrong dyed her hair dark brown and cut it to shoulder-length, Deputy Marshal Brandon Filla told CNN on June 30. He added that she “previously resembled” the person whose passport she used to leave the U.S., though he didn’t reveal whose passport she used or whether it was given to her willfully, CNN says.

Armstrong had bruising under her eyes and bandaging on her nose from a surfing accident, Filla told KXAN.

“That physical appearance changed slightly. Would it have changed more as she started to create that, you know, type of foundation for herself there in Costa Rica? Possibly,” Filla said to KXAN.

Homeland Security matched the name they suspected Armstrong of using to a name on a passport for a May 18 flight from Newark, NJ to Costa Rica, CNN says. From there, they scoured through security footage to find and ID Armstrong, CNN adds.

After that, U.S. Marshals contacted police in Costa Rica, who then found Armstrong at a hostel, then detained her for using a fake passport to enter the enter the country, an immigration violation, CNN reports.

While in Costa Rica, Armstrong attended yoga classes to “better her profession to teach a specific type of yoga,” Filla told KXAN. More than 80 tips helped lead to her capture, Filla said.

“Some of those [tips] were not, you know, there wasn’t anything to them except a possible sighting, but some of them were very factual. They gave us a background picture of Kaitlin Armstrong that we were able to connect a few pieces to understand a little better,” Filla told KXAN.

Filla said she has been returned to Texas, and is being held at the Harris County Jail to await extradition to Austin, where she’ll be held on a $3.5 million bail, CNN says.

Armstrong, 34-years-old, is charged with the first-degree murder of 25-year-old pro-cyclist Mo Wilson after a May 11 shooting that left Wilson dead in her friend’s residence in Austin, Texas, according to the affidavit released in May.

In what is being deemed a love triangle gone wrong, Wilson and Armstrong had both been romantically involved with professional cyclist, 35-year-old Colin Strickland, the affidavit states. Strickland and Wilson dated briefly in October 2021, while he and Armstrong had broken up, though the relationship ended and Strickland went back to Armstrong, the affidavit says.

Strickland has been cleared as a suspect, Austin police said in May.

Mo Wilson’s family released a statement on June 30, KXAN says.

“We’d like to thank the Austin Police Department, Detective Spitler, Jacqueline Berrelleza, the U.S. Marshals, and all other parties and individuals involved for their diligence in locating and apprehending Kaitlin Armstrong. We’re relieved to know this phase of uncertainty is now behind us, and we trust that justice will prevail. We’d like to ask for the media to respect our privacy at this time, as they have over the last six weeks,” the Wilson family statement read.