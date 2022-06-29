Kaitlin Armstrong "still alive", U.S. Marshals say, but still running

The gun Kaitlin Armstrong owned at the time of Mo Wilson’s death has been definitively linked to the May 11 murder of the pro-cyclist, U.S. Marshals announced.

A new criminal complaint confirms the spent shell casings found at the murder scene match those from the gun police fired in a ballistics test; the same gun they recovered from the home Armstrong shared with boyfriend Colin Strickland, according to the criminal complaint.

"On the date of the murder, Armstrong owned a pistol that APD (Austin police) seized from Armstrong’s residence in the course of their investigation. Laboratory test-firing of Armstrong’s pistol confirmed that it fired the spent shell casings that APD found at the scene of the murder," the new complaint from the Marshals says.

Marshals have also issued a new arrest warrant for Armstrong, this time for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to Canadian Cycling Magazine.

“She is alive,” U.S. Marshals confirmed on Tuesday to Fox News.

U.S. Marshals traced her black 2012 Jeep Cherokee to an Austin dealership, where she sold it for $12,000 on May 13, according to an NBC report earlier this month. However, it is worth closer to $30,000, which is what dealerships sell it for, Canadian Cycling Magazine reports.

On May 14, Armstrong fled via the Houston airport to New York City, NBC reports.

Armstrong, 34-years-old, is wanted for the first-degree murder of 25-year-old pro-cyclist Mo Wilson after a May 11 shooting that left Wilson dead in her friend’s residence in Austin, Texas, according to the affidavit released in May.

Kaitlin Armstrong wanted poster U.S. Marshals

In what is being deemed a love triangle gone wrong, Wilson and Armstrong had both been romantically involved with professional cyclist, 35-year-old Colin Strickland, the affidavit states. Strickland and Wilson dated briefly in October 2021, while he and Armstrong had broken up, though the relationship ended and Strickland went back to Armstrong, the affidavit says.

Strickland has been cleared as a suspect, Austin police said in May.

Private investigator Jason Jensen said earlier this month that Armstrong is possibly using her sister’s name, “Christine Armstrong” as an alias, speculating she may flee to Canada, NewsNation reported.

Christine allegedly obtained a new driver’s license a day after Kaitlin was spotted at a New Jersey airport, Jensen told Fox News in a June 17 report.

Christine works as a communication teams member for Camp Haven in New York, Fox News said, citing public records. She relocated after she and her sister moved to California, then to Texas from their home state of Michigan, public records say.

A $5,000 reward has been issued by U.S. Marshals for Armstrong’s arrest, though Capital Area Crime Stoppers has added $1,000 and an anonymous donor added $15,000 to bring the reward total to $21,000, says NBC.