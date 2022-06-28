Jennifer Faith sentenced in murder-for-hire plot against husband

Lavinia Thompson

An Oak Cliff woman accused of hiring her boyfriend to murder her husband saw a life sentence handed down for the conviction on June 21, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) release.

Jennifer Lynne Faith, 49-years-old, was sentenced to life on charges of obstruction of justice and the use of interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire, the latter of which potentially carries a death sentence in Texas, according to the DOJ release.

However, her guilty plea meant prosecutors dropped the obstruction of justice charge and recommended a life sentence instead, the DOJ release says. U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle ordered her to pay $6,500 in restitution to the victim’s family for funeral costs, and gave her an additional $250,000 fine, according to the DOJ release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FX9bN_0gOhQuq200
Jennifer FaithDallas County

Her husband, Jamie Faith, an American Airlines technology director, was gunned down in front of their home on October 9, 2020, the DOJ release says. Originally, Jennifer claimed an unidentified gunman approached and began shooting in a video played by prosecutors at the sentencing hearing, the DOJ release reveals.

“I turned around and I just saw this person shoot and shoot. I couldn’t believe – I didn’t know him. Like, why? A lot of shots, five, six, maybe, I feel like. And he just kept going, and I’m like, stop it!” Jennifer told police, crying, according to the DOJ release.

She continued, claiming she “saw the person turn and like, just, dark eyes, coming toward me. And so I started – I yelled no, and I started to run. And he tackled me to the ground,” the DOJ release says.

But the truth came out in her plea papers, when she admitted that after a seven-month long affair, her boyfriend, 49-year-old Darren Ruben Lopez, shot Jamie, the DOJ release says. Jennifer called Lopez her “one and only love”, and said she knew Lopez suffered a traumatic brain injury while in the U.S. Army, serving in Iraq, and that he was disabled, the DOJ release claims.

Jennifer doted on Lopez before and after the murder with money, gifts, and credit cards she paid off using money from a Go Fund Me she had set up after Jamie’s death, the DOJ release alleges.

As she continued weaving a narrative, she used two fake email accounts to contact Lopez, posing as her friend and then her husband to make Lopez believe that Jamie physically and sexually abused her, the DOJ release says. She admitted the abuse never happened, but that she downloaded stock photos and emailed them to Lopez to build up his beliefs that Jamie hurt her, the DOJ release says.

She remained in contact with Lopez after her arrest, too, maintaining the story she had told him, the DOJ release says. During the sentencing, prosecutors showed a handwritten note dated October 19, 2021 that she sent to Lopez, the DOJ release says.

“Just a quick note to say I never lied to you and I never sent you emails from any account but mine, as me. There is a ton more I wish I could say, but I can’t right now,” the note said, according to the DOJ release.

Jennifer and Jamie left their home to go for a walk, and about a minute in, Lopez approached and shot Jamie, the DOJ release says. Lopez had driven from Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee, then laid in wait at a neighbor’s residence, shot Jamie seven times and fled the scene, the DOJ release alleges.

His black Nissan Titan truck had a specific “T” decal on the back window police were aware of, the DOJ release says. Jennifer appeared on the news asking for information to solve her husband’s murder, then texted Lopez urging him to remove to decal, which he did, the DOJ release says.

Jennifer tried to obtain a life insurance payout from Jamie’s death worth $629,000, which she and Lopez discussing buying a house with in Tennessee, the DOJ release says. She even ensured she and Lopez had coordinated cover stories in January, the DOJ release continues.

“Don’t text me Monday. I am going to factory reset my phone on Sunday night after deleting texts,” Jennifer said in a text to Lopez on January 10, 2021, the DOJ alleges.

Police arrested Lopez on January 11 and found the murder weapon in his home, the DOJ release says. While he was in custody, Jennifer had a message forwarded to him by a third party, the DOJ release says.

“I am with him, will always be with him regardless of whatever has happened,” she said, according to the DOJ release.

The judge called Jennifer “pure evil” before handing down her life sentence, and U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham echoed the sentiment now that Jennifer’s lies and deceptions have been unraveled, the DOJ release says.

“Ms. Faith put on quite a performance in the wake of her husband’s murder. She poured out her sob story to reporters and law enforcement, then headed home to orchestrate her coverup. But crocodile tears didn’t stop the feds. We were committed to getting justice for Jamie, and with the Judge’s imposition of a life sentence this afternoon, we’re one step closer,” Meacham said, quoted in the DOJ release.

Lopez has been charged with murder by the state, and the feds charged him with a gun crime, and has pled guilty, the DOJ release says, though he has yet to be convicted.

