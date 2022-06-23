U.S. Marshals find Kaitlin Armstrong's Jeep but not the fugitive

Kaitlin Armstrong remains in the wind, but her black 2012 Jeep Cherokee has been located, NBC News is reporting.

U.S. Marshals say they have traced the vehicle to a dealership in Austin, where Armstrong sold the Jeep for $12,200 on May 13, one day before she fled Texas via the Houston airport, and two days after she allegedly murdered Mo Wilson in a love triangle gone wrong, NBC reports.

She received a check from the dealership a day after police interviewed her, NBC says.

Armstrong, 34-years-old, is wanted for the first-degree murder of 25-year-old pro-cyclist Mo Wilson after a May 11 shooting that left Wilson dead in her friend’s residence in Austin, Texas, according to the affidavit released in May.

Kaitlin Armstrong wanted poster U.S. Marshals

In what is being deemed a love triangle gone wrong, Wilson and Armstrong had both been romantically involved with professional cyclist, 35-year-old Colin Strickland, the affidavit states. Strickland and Wilson dated briefly in October 2021, while he and Armstrong had broken up, though the relationship ended and Strickland went back to Armstrong, the affidavit says.

Police believe they caught Armstrong on camera at an Austin airport on May 14, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Armstrong was last seen being dropped off in Newark, NJ, four days after landing in New York City from Houston, and only a day after police issued the arrest warrant, U.S. Marshals said.

Armstrong may have been spotted at a campground in upstate New York, Canadian Cycling Magazine reports. A man told Fox News on Wednesday Morning that “she was [here] a while back. Right before the whole thing blew up”, according to Canadian Cycling Magazine.

Private investigator Jason Jensen said earlier this month that Armstrong is possibly using her sister’s name, “Christine Armstrong” as an alias, speculating she may flee to Canada, NewsNation reported.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla, leading the hunt for Armstrong, said they don’t know where she went after New Jersey.

“We’ve still been unable to locate a flight that was under the name of Kaitlin Armstrong. Looking at video surveillance, trying to narrow down Kaitlin Armstrong amongst thousands of visitors that come in and out of that airport on a daily basis,” Filla recently told Inside Edition.

Armstrong faces additional charges for “unlawfully traveling in interstate or foreign commerce with intent to avoid prosecution,” according to a criminal complaint issued on May 25.

A $5,000 reward has been issued by U.S. Marshals for Armstrong’s arrest, though Capital Area Crime Stoppers has added $1,000 and an anonymous donor added $15,000 to bring the reward total to $21,000, says NBC.