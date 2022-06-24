Candi Royer, Travis Brown will both stand trial in 2023 for death of toddler

Two weeks after Candi Royer learned of her trial dates, her boyfriend Travis Brown learned when he will face a jury as well, Yahoo! News reports.

Brown, 30-years-old, is accused of murdering three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell, the toddler placed in the care of him and Royer while the mother was incarcerated, the Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney Tim Martin announced last month. Brown has been charged with aggravated murder, felony murder, unlawfully concealing a dead body, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit child abuse, and conspiracy to conceal a dead body, Martin said.

Royer and Brown Augusta County Sheriff's Department

Brown will face a five-day jury trial starting August 28, 2023. Royer, 42-years-old, will face her trial on May 8-12, 2023, WHSV reported.

Cuthriell was placed in the couple’s custody in October 2020, then disappeared in February 2021, according to Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith. The mother is incarcerated at Middle River Regional Jail, and placed Khaleesi in Royer’s custody days prior to telling a jail official her daughter was missing, according to Yahoo! News.

Family members reported Royer missing on September 3, 2021, only for Khaleesi’s mother to inform police that the child was in Royer’s care, police say. A full search involving local, state, and federal law enforcement was issued for the couple and the child, True Crime Daily reports.

Yahoo! News reports that police searched a Waynesboro property where Royer and Brown were living at the time before fleeing the state to go on a crime spree. Smith said the couple were renting the home from one of Brown’s relatives. Yahoo! News also said that police searched an adjacent property, as well.

Weeks after being reported missing, investigators announced they believed Khaleesi was dead.

Her body has never been found, and details around her death remain vague, WHSV reports.