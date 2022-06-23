Sentence handed down for Ohio woman accused of killing newborn

Breyona Reddick faces a ten-year sentence for the 2019 death of her newborn infant, found in a plastic bag in a college dormitory bathroom, True Crime Daily reports.

Her fate was determined on June 21: she will go to prison for a minimum of ten years, or a maximum of 15, according to True Crime Daily.

Upon her March 24, 2020 arrest, police originally charged 21-year-old Reddick with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, endangering children, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse, True Crime Daily says. Her guilty plea as part of a deal with the prosecution meant her charges were downgraded to involuntary manslaughter, according to True Crime Daily.

In October 2019, an infant boy was found in trash bag in a dormitory bathroom at Hiram College, CBS reports. Reddick had previously been a student at the liberal arts school in Cleveland, Ohio, but wasn’t currently enrolled, according to CBS.

According to 19 News, police said cleaning crews found the infant on the morning of October 18, 2019, in a bathroom of a freshman residence hall.

The Portage County coroner said the baby was born full-term, yet Reddick’s defense were to argue it was stillborn, CBS says. However, the county medical examiner, Tom Barr, used a controversial test to come to his conclusion: the ancient lung-float test which originated in the 1700s, Cleveland.com says.

If a newborn has breathed after birth, the air theoretically remains within the lungs, which means the lungs will float if placed in water, according to DoctorAlerts.com. The lungs are cut into 10 or 12 pieces to test each for buoyancy, and pushed under water to see if air bubbles occur, DoctorAlerts.com says.

If some pieces float and others don’t, the child, in theory, breathed for a short time, and if they don’t float at all, no air entered the lungs, says DoctorsAlert.com. If the entire lung floats, then full respiration occurred after birth, according to DoctorsAlert.com.

In a 2012 autopsy study that performed a float test on 208 lungs of newborns, the correct results were shown in 204 cases, according to “Is the lung floating test a valuable tool or obsolete?” (Anna-Lene Grosse Ostendorf, Markus A. Rothchild, Annette M. Muller, Sibylle Banaschak).

In 2014, however, University of Kentucky professor and forensic pathologist Dr. Greg Davis submitted a report to the El Salvadoran Supreme Court and the National Assembly, apparently disproving the validity of this test, according to a NewsWise report. Davis has gotten involved with trying to get pardons in the “Las 17” case, which saw 17 women convicted of infanticide, all who claim they miscarried or gave birth to stillborn babies, NewsWise reports.

In his evidence, Davis explained that air can enter the baby’s lungs while still in the birth canal, and that he has seen babies in intensive care who breathed after birth and whose lungs sank at autopsy, says NewsWise.

“All that test tells you is that there is enough air or gas in that tissue that makes it float. It doesn’t tell you that the baby was born live. That’s the intellectual leap that some of my colleagues just can’t seem to give up,” Davis told Cleveland.com.

Barr examined the baby’s lungs, claiming they were dark, reddish purple in color, and found several expanded air sacs, says the autopsy report. During the float test, the entire lung floated, and when cut into pieces, they also floated, according to the autopsy report.

He found no evidence of decomposition, and no signs of attempted resuscitation, determining that the baby died of “asphyxiation due to exposure and postpartum inattention,” says the autopsy report. This determination led to deeming the manner of death a homicide, the report adds.

Breyona Reddick was adamant that she wasn’t pregnant and allegedly offered to show photos of two pregnancy tests she took, Cleveland.com reports. Doctors diagnosed her with psychosis and local amnesia, admitting her to the psychiatric unit of the hospital, where she still claimed to not remember being pregnant, says Cleveland.com.

She went to a clinic in June 2019, claiming to have painful cramps, and the doctor gave her medication for dysmenorrhea, a condition of severe menstrual cramps, according to Cleveland.com. According to records, Reddick weighed 108 pounds at 4 feet 11 inches tall at that visit, when she would have been five months pregnant, Cleveland.com reports.

On her birthday on Oct. 16, her family said Reddick had complained of constipation, which continued overnight into Oct. 17 and 18, her roommates said, according to Cleveland.com. Her roommate helped her to the bathroom, and in the morning, cleaning crews found the infant wrapped in trash bags and clothing, Cleveland.com says.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene and no witnesses could be found who saw or heard the baby alive, police said.

Reddick was cooperative with doctors at the psychiatric unit, though remained insistent she didn’t know she was pregnant and didn’t recall giving birth, Cleveland.com reports.

Three months after Barr performed that autopsy, his boss and 45 other medical professionals signed a letter from Davis to a Maryland judge, deeming the lung-float test “not a scientifically reliable test or an indicator of live birth,” Cleveland.com reports.

“Given the education, training, experience, positions, and number of the undersigned, it is clear that the float test is not generally accepted within the forensic pathology community,” the letter states.

Barr doesn’t indicate any other forensic testing he may have performed in order to declare the infant had been born alive, according to the autopsy report.

Reddick’s attorneys hired Davis’s colleague, John Hunsaker, and Tennessee chief medical examiner Adele Lewis, to dispute Barr’s findings, Cleveland.com reports. Both experts came to the same conclusion, Cleveland.com says.

“Certainly, there is insufficient circumstantial or autopsy evidence in this case to conclude that this infant was born alive,” Lewis said in her report.