Kaitlin Armstrong likely using an alias, still eluding Marshals

Still considered armed and dangerous, Kaitlin Armstrong continues to elude law enforcement, and may even be using her sister’s name to flee, according to NewsNation.

Armstrong, 34-years-old, is wanted for the first-degree murder of 25-year-old pro-cyclist Mo Wilson after a May 11 shooting that left Wilson dead in her friend’s residence in Austin, Texas, according to the affidavit released in May.

In what is being deemed a love triangle gone wrong, Wilson and Armstrong had both been romantically involved with professional cyclist, 35-year-old Colin Strickland, the affidavit states. Strickland and Wilson dated briefly in October 2021, while he and Armstrong had broken up, though the relationship ended and Strickland went back to Armstrong, the affidavit says.

Police believe they caught Armstrong on camera at an Austin airport on May 14, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Armstrong was last seen being dropped off in Newark, NJ, four days after landing in New York City from Houston, and only a day after police issued the arrest warrant, U.S. Marshals said.

Armstrong may have been spotted at a campground in upstate New York, Canadian Cycling Magazine reports. A man told Fox News on Wednesday Morning that “she was [here] a while back. Right before the whole thing blew up”, according to Canadian Cycling Magazine.

Now, private investigator Jason Jensen says Armstrong is using her sister’s name, “Christine Armstrong”, as an alias, reports NewsNation. Jensen said anonymous tips led to the possibility, and Armstrong may head to Canada, NewsNation reports.

“Three days after Kaitlin was seen in the New York area, an address popped up in New York state, in Livingston Manor, where it was in Christine’s name,” Jensen said.

A $5000 reward is being offered for information leading to Armstrong’s arrest, U.S. Marshals said. Armstrong may have tried to throw them off with her appearance in New Jersey, Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla said.

“We’ve still been unable to locate a flight that was under the name of Kaitlin Armstrong. Looking at video surveillance, trying to narrow down Kaitlin Armstrong amongst thousands of visitors that come in and out of that airport on a daily basis,” Filla recently told Inside Edition.

Armstrong faces additional charges for “unlawfully traveling in interstate or foreign commerce with intent to avoid prosecution,” according to a criminal complaint issued on May 25.

Armstrong is described as a five foot, eight inch tall, 125-pound white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. Tips can be sent to the US Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102 or using the USMS Tips app. Alternatively, tips are being accepted by the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.