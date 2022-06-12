Teenage girl charged with murdering infant in Colorado

Lavinia Thompson

An 18-year-old girl from Weld County, Colorado has been charged with two counts of first degree murder for the death of the infant she secretly gave birth to, according to an affidavit from the DA’s office.

Leiyla Cepeda didn’t inform her family of her pregnancy, the affidavit says. She claimed she didn’t know she was pregnant, but a nurse later told police Cepeda had said she’d stopped taking her thyroid medication upon learning she was so, according to the affidavit.

The same nurse confirmed to police that Cepeda’s mother didn’t know her daughter was pregnant, the affidavit states.

Cepeda gave birth on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and police were called at around 3:08 a.m. for a death investigation in the city of Nunn, Colorado, the affidavit says.

Upon his arrival, an officer with the Ault Police Department “learned from the responding paramedics and volunteer fire personnel, there had been a childbirth and the baby had possible stab wounds to the torso of its body,” the affidavit says. Cepeda reportedly told police she gave birth, cut the umbilical cord with a small pair of scissors, and went upstairs to take a shower, the affidavit says.

Another officer claimed to see stab wounds on the infant where it was found in a basement bedroom, according to the affidavit. The officer located the small pair of scissors on the foot of the bed, and observed “what appeared to be dried blood on them,” the affidavit added.

Cepeda was taken to the hospital, while the evidence and body of the deceased infant were collected, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states that Cepeda’s family was in the home At the time of the birth.

With a search warrant, police conducted a further search of the home, the affidavit says. After, officers attended the hospital where Cepeda was being treated, where they learned from a nurse that she had “some unexpected bleeding and had gone through some medical procedures,” according to the affidavit.

Officers interviewed Cepeda’s mother, Rosalinda Ledesma, during which Ledesma said she didn’t know her daughter was pregnant, that Cepeda was “beating herself up over this as she didn’t trust her mom enough to tell her”, according to the affidavit.

Ledesma told police that she, her daughter, and the others had gone to Estes Park and her daughter didn’t feel well during the trip, and Ledesma suspected menstrual cramps, the affidavit says. Cepeda experienced back pain, ate nothing, and got tired walking, and Ledesma added she didn’t suspect her daughter was pregnant because her weight fluctuated and she had COVID at one point, the affidavit says.

Ledesma said she confronted her daughter on whether she was pregnant, and Cepeda denied it, the affidavit states. Upon returning home at around 9 p.m., Cepeda went to rest downstairs and locked herself in the bedroom, though Ledesma told her daughter to unlock the door in case of an emergency, according to the affidavit.

No one heard anything, according to the affidavit. The family called 911 upon noticing a blood trail to the bathroom at around 2:30 a.m., the affidavit says. Cepeda told her mother that the baby’s face was purple and didn’t make a sound, the affidavit says.

Cepeda claimed she didn’t tell her mother after the birth because she was scared upon realizing the baby wasn’t breathing, and she denied stabbing the infant, according to the affidavit.

Ledesma added that “Cepeda told her sister and paramedics following all of this, she did know she was pregnant,” says the affidavit.

Cepeda told police she was still experiencing periods as recently as March, and that the pregnancy test she’d taken three or four months previously had been negative, the affidavit says. Cepeda said she did nothing more with the scissors than cut the umbilical cord, and denied harming the infant, according to the affidavit.

Ledesma requested an attorney when the interview probed into the details of Cepeda’s actions, the affidavit says.

The autopsy on June 9 revealed “puncture wounds” on the infant’s torso, and the baby “appeared to be near full development and well nourished,” the affidavit says. Puncture wounds were also noted in the liver, heart, and lungs, and the medical examiner’s opinion was that the infant was born alive, citing the cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries, and the manner of death as a homicide, according to the affidavit.

According to online records, no court date has been set yet.

