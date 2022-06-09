Trial date set for Candi Royer, accused of murdering toddler

Candi Royer will stand trial next year, WHSV reports.

The 42-year-old woman attended court on Wednesday, June 8 by video chat to determine that that her next trial will be held May 8-12, 2023, WHSV reports.

Virginia law states that courts have five months to grant a speedy trial, though Royer waived this right after being informed of this by her attorney, WHSV said.

Royer stands accused of murdering three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell, who was placed in the custody of Royer and her 30-year-old boyfriend, Travis Brown, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Candi Royer and Travis Brown Augusta County Sheriff's Department

Cuthriell disappeared in February 2021, and family members reported her missing on September 3, 2021, according to Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith. The child’s mother told police that Khaleesi was in their custody, police say.

Police said Khaleesi was placed in the custody of Royer in late 2020, and family last saw the toddler in early 2021.

According to Yahoo! News, the mother is incarcerated at Middle River Regional Jail, and placed Khaleesi in Royer’s custody days prior. The mother told a jail official her daughter was missing, according to Yahoo! News.

Weeks after being reported missing, investigators announced they believed Khaleesi was dead.

Her body has never been found, and details around her death remain vague, WHSV reports.

Yahoo! News reports that police searched a Waynesboro property where Royer and Brown were living at the time before fleeing the state to go on a crime spree. Smith said the couple were renting the home from one of Brown’s relatives. Yahoo! News also said that police searched an adjacent property, as well.

True Crime Daily reported that local, state, and federal law enforcement got involved in the search for the toddler.

Khaleesi Cuthriell Augusta County Sheriff's Department

Last month, Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney Tim Martin announced that Royer and Brown have been charged with aggravated murder, felony murder, unlawfully concealing a dead body, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit child abuse, and conspiracy to conceal a dead body.

Travis Brown is scheduled to appear in court to have his trial date set on Friday, June 10 and both remain in jail without bond, Yahoo! News reports.