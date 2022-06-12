Autopsy results confirm deaths of mother and twin toddlers found in car in March

Answers have finally emerged about the deaths of a mother and her two kids, three months after police found their decomposing bodies in a car in Florida on March 20, according to a report by the Daily Beast.

A 911 call led to police searching the Cadillac, which was parked outside of an apartment complex in Melbourne, Florida, about 70 miles southeast of Orlando, police said. Inside, they found the bodies of 35-year-old

Andrea Langhorst and her three-year-old twins, the New York Post reports.

The Brevard County Medical Examiner’s office ruled the twins’ deaths a homicide, and their mother’s, a suicide, after she allegedly overdosed them with methamphetamine, according to the Daily Beast. There was also cocaine in Langhorst’s system, according to the autopsy report.

WPTV reported that Langhorst and her twins, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer, had not been heard from in 11 days before they were found. WPTV adds that the report found no signs of physical abuse or trauma.

Langhorst was found in the driver’s seat, with the children together in the backseat, WPTV reports.

Randy Langhorst, the woman’s 67-year-old father, told WPTV in March that the twins were his daughter’s “pride and joy”.

“I don’t know what to make of it. Doesn’t seem right to me. I just don’t even have anything to say because it doesn’t make sense,” Langhorst told the Daily Beast.

Police told Florida Today back in March that Andrea Langhorst was living out of her car.

Andrea Langhorst, Olivia Dryer, Adam Dryer Family photo, Go Fund Me

“She was a free spirit, smart as a whip, beautiful, but lived her life to the beat of her own drummer. It’s just a tragedy,” Randy Langhorst said to Florida Today in March.

Andrea had several drug-related arrests, St. Lucie County records show. Investigators told Florida Today that the children’s father is at the Brevard County Jail Complex regarding an unrelated case.

Randy Langhorst told Florida Today that his daughter would sometimes stay in Airbnb rentals, and that she and the twins had visited the family over the holidays. Langhorst said there had been some discussion of the kids staying with their grandparents, but Angela refused.

“It was final. It was her decision. We didn’t exactly approve of her lifestyle. Everything is hindsight, but I’ll be kicking my (butt) for the rest of my life,” Langhorst told Florida Today.

The family has organized a Go Fund Me to raise money for “grief support services” and to help the family members, according to the Go Fund Me page. It has raised $1970 so far.