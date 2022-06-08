Kaitlin Armstrong flew to Newark, NJ after NYC, U.S. Marshals say

Kaitlin Armstrong was “dropped off” at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18, a day after they released the arrest warrant, U.S. Marshals said in a Twitter update Monday..

U.S. Marshals via Twitter

According to the warrant, Armstrong is charged with the first-degree murder of profession cyclist, 25-year-old Mo Wilson, on May 11. Police allege that Armstrong shot Wilson to death in a love triangle gone wrong, according to the affidavit.

Wilson and Armstrong had both been romantically involved with profession cyclist, 35-year-old Colin Strickland, the affidavit states. Strickland and Armstrong dated for three years before briefly breaking up in October 2021, during which time Strickland dated Wilson, then resumed his relationship with Armstrong, the affidavit says.

An anonymous source told police that Armstrong discovered their continuing affair in January 2022, and Armstrong said she was so angry she “could kill” Wilson, according to the affidavit.

Wilson and Strickland had met for dinner and to go swimming on the evening of May 11, the affidavit explains. Armstrong had been stalking both through an app used by cyclists to record their biking routes, police revealed.

Wilson stayed with a friend while in Austin, awaiting a race she was supposed to participate in, the affidavit said. The friend came home to find Wilson shot to death, the affidavit said.

Strickland said he and Armstrong spoke on May 13, and she fled Texas on May 14, according to Austin police. In a public statement, Strickland denied the affair and said he and Wilson had been “platonic and professional.”

Marshals didn’t say whether Armstrong boarded a plane in New Jersey or if she simply vanished again. No flights were discovered in her name, but she could have used an alias, reports the New York Post. But she spent four days in New York City before moving on to Newark, U.S. Marshals say.

U.S. Marshalls believe this is Armstrong before boarding a flight to New York. U.S. Marshals

The investigation has been upgraded to a “major case”, offering a reward of $5000 for any information leading to Armstrong’s arrest, U.S. Marshals report. In a statement, Marshals said they want her to be held accountable for the murder, appealing to her to turn herself in.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” said Susan Pamerleau, US Marshal for the western District of Texas.

“The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her,” Pamerleau said.

Armstrong faces additional charges for “unlawfully traveling in interstate or foreign commerce with intent to avoid prosecution,” according to a criminal complaint issued on May 25.

Armstrong is described by U.S. Marshals as a five foot, eight inch tall, 125-pound white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. Tips can be sent to the US Marshalls Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102 or using the USMS Tips app. Alternatively, tips are being accepted by the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.