Virginia couple charged with missing toddler's murder

Lavinia Thompson

A Virginia couple faces a list of charges in relation to the disappearance of a three-year-old girl who was in their care, announced Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney Tim Martin.

At a press conference, Martin said Candi Royer and Travis Brown have both been charged with aggravated murder, felony murder, unlawfully concealing a dead body, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit child abuse, and conspiracy to conceal a dead body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOLNF_0fvtfjRM00
Candi Royer and Travis BrownAugusta County Sheriff's Department

Three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell was placed in the couple’s custody in October 2020, then disappeared in February 2021, according to Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

Family members reported Royer missing on September 3, 2021, only for Khaleesi’s mother to inform police that the child was in Royer’s care, police say. A full search involving local, state, and federal law enforcement was issued for the couple and the child, True Crime Daily reports.

Brown faces a further charge of child abuse or neglect leading to serious injury, CBS reports.

Khaleesi’s body has never been found, police say, though efforts remain underway between the Virginia State Police, the Richmond Division of the FBI, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wr9k_0fvtfjRM00
Khaleesi CuthriellAugusta County Sheriff's Department

In September 2021, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced their belief that the toddler is dead. Reports at the time said Royer was believed to be a missing person, but investigators later determined she was a willing accomplice in a crime spree that spanned Virginia and Pennsylvania. Several search warrants have already been executed, according to police.

Police say their investigation has revealed that Khaleesi died while in Royer and Brown’s custody in Augusta County, but no other details have been released yet.

"It is with great sadness that the search for Khaleesi has now turned into a recovery mission,” Smith said back on September 21.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s office says tips can be submitted via the tip line at (540)-245-5333, or people can call the Richmond FBI office at (804)-261-1044.

