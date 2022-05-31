Florida infant drowns in bathtub while mother does nails

A 22-year-old Florida woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child under 18 after her 7-month-old drowned in the bathtub, according to inmate records.

NBC Miami reports that Alyssa Carrolyn Jimmie went to her garage to her manicure station to trim her nails, leaving her infant in the bathtub unsupervised while her three-year-old ran loose in the house on May 20.

According to inmate records, Jimmie told police she felt safe to leave the infant because the plug wasn’t in the drain, but the three-year-old plugged it with a towel. By the time she returned five to ten minutes later, she said, the tub was full, and the baby was unconscious. The report adds that the garage is roughly 62-feet away from the bathtub, and that the three-year-old continued playing nearby.

The affidavit says that Jimmie removed the baby from the bathtub and began CPR, but without a working phone, she went to her neighbor’s to call for help.

Alyssa Carrolyn Jimmie Credits: Miami-Dade Corrections

The seven-month-old was taken to hospital where medical staff restored his heartbeat, but he died on May 23, three days later, NBC reports. During CPR efforts, police say he was without a heartbeat for 45 minutes to an hour.

Investigators checked out the bathtub, the affidavit says, and without the drain, it only held two inches of water. With the drain, it filled halfway after five minutes, and completely after ten, investigators said.

The affidavit also detailed the autopsy results, which deemed the infant’s cause of death as drowning and the manner as accidental. It said Jimmie “failed to provide ‘the victim’ with the proper care that a prudent person would consider essential to the well-being of a seven-month-old child,” citing her negligence as the reason for the child’s “untimely death.”

In court on Thursday, the judge set Jimmie’s bond at $10,000. The affidavit adds Jimmie is a member of the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, a federally recognized tribe that has its own government. Jimmie’s lawyer in court called it a tragic accident, claiming the information on the arrest form was invalid.