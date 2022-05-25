Kaitlin Armstrong no longer in Austin, U.S. Marshalls say

Reports are coming in that Kaitlin Armstrong is no longer in Austin, Texas, where she is wanted for the first degree murder of professional cyclist Mo Wilson.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals said they believe Armstrong boarded a flight from Houston via Austin-Bergstrom Airport to LaGuardia Airport in New York at 12:30 on May 14. Marshals previously said they believed Armstrong remained in the Austin area due to her connections in the area.

U.S. Marshalls believe this is Armstrong before boarding a flight to New York. Photo: KVUE/U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force

But the Marshals released a video of who they believe is Kaitlin Armstrong boarding a flight in Austin, and later boarding a connecting Southwest Airlines flight.

No details have been released as to whether she has any New York connections, or if she’s even still there. Her vehicle has also yet to be located.

The arrest warrant was issued on May 17, six days after the murder. It is believed both women were involved with thirty-five-year-old Colin Strickland, another professional cyclist. He and Kaitlin had dated for three years until late 2021, when they took a break.

Strickland and Wilson dated briefly in October 2021, though Strickland returned to his relationship with Armstrong. His statement claims that he was not romantically involved with Wilson at the time of her murder, and that their relationship was “platonic and professional.”

An anonymous source, however, told police that Strickland and Wilson’s relationship was “on again, off again” and that Armstrong was furious over their relationship upon discovering it in January 2022.

There is no evidence Strickland is involved with the murder, and he has not been charged with anything. In his statement, he said he is fully cooperating with police.

Armstrong is described as a five foot, eight inch tall, 125-pound white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. Tips can be sent to the US Marshalls Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102 or using the USMS Tips app. Alternatively, tips are being accepted by the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477. My original article on this case can be found here.