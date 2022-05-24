Kaitlin Armstong still in Austin, U.S. Marshals Say

The manhunt continues; a family and community mourn a devastating loss.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are still hunting for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is wanted for the first-degree murder of professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

The warrant was issued on May 17, six days after Anna’s body was found deceased in a friend’s home, with multiple gunshot wounds. No one has seen or heard from Kaitlin since May 13. Security footage showed her vehicle in front of the residence the night of the murder, and ballistics indicates one of the guns her boyfriend, Colin Strickland, had bought may have been used in the crime.

U.S. Marshals

In a report by KXAN, Brandon Filla with the U.S. Marshalls said Kaitlin may still be in the Austin area, as she has connections being a yoga teacher and realtor. They are currently trying to figure out where her black 2012 Jeep Cherokee is; whether she’s abandoned it, is still driving it, or is hiding out somewhere. He calls this a “key component.”

According to Filla, three to ten agents a day are assigned to finding Kaitlin. Of course, they’re playing catch up on her whereabouts, as six days lapsed between her last known contact or sighting, and when the warrant was issued.

Filla told KXAN that they have “turned everything that we can recall right now upside down here in Austin,” adding there are many “what ifs” in this search, including the possibility she has changed her appearance.

“She’s a female that could change her looks very easy; Change her hair color, maybe change her hairstyle, maybe cut it shorter. You always see that when you have some type of you know, violent case like this, where they had time,” he told KXAN.

Among the tips they have received is a video from a neighbor, which allegedly shows Kaitlin knocking on their door after police questioned her.

“It’s an emergency to her. And, you know, she’s trying to use someone’s telephone to call someone else,” Filla said.

He reminds people that if anyone helps her hide or “really steer away from her apprehension”, they also may face federal charges.

Kaitlin Armstrong may still be driving her black Jeep Cherokee, plate #LDZ5608. She is described as a five foot, eight inch tall, 125-pound white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. Tips can be sent to the US Marshalls Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102 or using the USMS Tips app. Alternatively, tips are being accepted by the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477. She is wanted for first-degree murder.

Remembering Mo

While the manhunt continues, Mo Wilson’s family is honoring her memory. The cycling community has started a fundraiser to help her family. The Go Fund Me page says that:

“In her short time here, Moriah inspired many, lived fully, and loved fiercely.

In her memory, we are raising money to help fund community organizations that help youth find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about.”

Instagram/Mo Wilson

The Go Fund Me has, as of today, already raised over $80,000.

Fellow cyclists describe Mo as humble, gracious, and sweet. Online, The Feed as begun selling water bottles with the slogan “Ride Like Mo”. They are also offering a “Just Donate” option instead of buying the water bottle. The site says that “100% of every dollar from the Ride Like Mo bottles will be donated in memory of Moriah Wilson to a scholarship fund of her family's choosing.”

On social media, the hashtag #RideLikeMo has united those who remember her and share memories of her.

My original article on this case can be found here.

Mo Wilson family Go Fund Me

https://www.gofundme.com/f/moriah-wilson-fund

The Feed’s Ride Like Mo page

https://thefeed.com/products/ride-like-mo-bottle?variant=39677537124415