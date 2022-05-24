Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstong still in Austin, U.S. Marshals Say

Lavinia Thompson

The manhunt continues; a family and community mourn a devastating loss.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are still hunting for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is wanted for the first-degree murder of professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

The warrant was issued on May 17, six days after Anna’s body was found deceased in a friend’s home, with multiple gunshot wounds. No one has seen or heard from Kaitlin since May 13. Security footage showed her vehicle in front of the residence the night of the murder, and ballistics indicates one of the guns her boyfriend, Colin Strickland, had bought may have been used in the crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWQkE_0foDDg0y00
U.S. Marshals

In a report by KXAN, Brandon Filla with the U.S. Marshalls said Kaitlin may still be in the Austin area, as she has connections being a yoga teacher and realtor. They are currently trying to figure out where her black 2012 Jeep Cherokee is; whether she’s abandoned it, is still driving it, or is hiding out somewhere. He calls this a “key component.”

According to Filla, three to ten agents a day are assigned to finding Kaitlin. Of course, they’re playing catch up on her whereabouts, as six days lapsed between her last known contact or sighting, and when the warrant was issued.

Filla told KXAN that they have “turned everything that we can recall right now upside down here in Austin,” adding there are many “what ifs” in this search, including the possibility she has changed her appearance.

“She’s a female that could change her looks very easy; Change her hair color, maybe change her hairstyle, maybe cut it shorter. You always see that when you have some type of you know, violent case like this, where they had time,” he told KXAN.

Among the tips they have received is a video from a neighbor, which allegedly shows Kaitlin knocking on their door after police questioned her.

“It’s an emergency to her. And, you know, she’s trying to use someone’s telephone to call someone else,” Filla said.

He reminds people that if anyone helps her hide or “really steer away from her apprehension”, they also may face federal charges.

Kaitlin Armstrong may still be driving her black Jeep Cherokee, plate #LDZ5608. She is described as a five foot, eight inch tall, 125-pound white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. Tips can be sent to the US Marshalls Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102 or using the USMS Tips app. Alternatively, tips are being accepted by the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477. She is wanted for first-degree murder.

Remembering Mo

While the manhunt continues, Mo Wilson’s family is honoring her memory. The cycling community has started a fundraiser to help her family. The Go Fund Me page says that:

“In her short time here, Moriah inspired many, lived fully, and loved fiercely.

In her memory, we are raising money to help fund community organizations that help youth find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meTsW_0foDDg0y00
Instagram/Mo Wilson

The Go Fund Me has, as of today, already raised over $80,000.

Fellow cyclists describe Mo as humble, gracious, and sweet. Online, The Feed as begun selling water bottles with the slogan “Ride Like Mo”. They are also offering a “Just Donate” option instead of buying the water bottle. The site says that “100% of every dollar from the Ride Like Mo bottles will be donated in memory of Moriah Wilson to a scholarship fund of her family's choosing.”

On social media, the hashtag #RideLikeMo has united those who remember her and share memories of her.

My original article on this case can be found here.

Mo Wilson family Go Fund Me

https://www.gofundme.com/f/moriah-wilson-fund

The Feed’s Ride Like Mo page

https://thefeed.com/products/ride-like-mo-bottle?variant=39677537124415

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# Kaitlin Marie Armstrong# Mo Wilson# update

Comments / 8

Published by

Long time true crime lover who has spent years reading and studying criminal psychology. I also write mystery fiction books, and have a diploma in journalism. I spent college covering local news and crime. I'll be reporting on true crime.

N/A
32 followers

More from Lavinia Thompson

Julissa Thaler allegedly bought gun days before killing son

Leading up to the day she shot her son to death, family members expressed concerns Thaler would harm six-year-old Eli Hart before losing him, reports say. The Star Tribune cited court documents in a report claiming Thaler “bought a shotgun and learned how to use it”, after the child’s father, Tory Hart, counter-filed papers to get custody of their son in what had already been a bitter dispute.

Read full story
4 comments
Poinciana, FL

Charges upgraded for Joanna Zephir, accused of filicide

Joanna Zephir, the 36-year-old mother who allegedly forced her three and eight-year old daughters to drink bleach, then tried to kill herself, is facing more serious charges after the toddler’s cause of death was confirmed.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong's father speaks out

And a few more details emerge on a love triangle case gone wrong. The ripple effects of Mo Wilson’s murder are being felt on both sides; that of a community mourning a beloved professional cyclist, and of Kaitlin Armstrong’s family, in disbelief that she could have pulled the trigger on such a crime.

Read full story
8 comments
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong no longer in Austin, U.S. Marshalls say

Reports are coming in that Kaitlin Armstrong is no longer in Austin, Texas, where she is wanted for the first degree murder of professional cyclist Mo Wilson. On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals said they believe Armstrong boarded a flight from Houston via Austin-Bergstrom Airport to LaGuardia Airport in New York at 12:30 on May 14. Marshals previously said they believed Armstrong remained in the Austin area due to her connections in the area.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Little boy found in trunk of mother’s car

A routine traffic stop resulted in a mother being arrested for the murder of her six-year old son. Orono police in Minnesota pulled over 28-year-old Julissa Thaler for a shattered windshield and for driving on one rim. According to documents obtained by WCCO-TV, police searched the car upon spotting blood on Thaler’s hand, along with a shotgun shell, a spent shell casing, and a bullet hole in the backseat.

Read full story

Reta Mays Case Leads to Veteran Affairs Inquiry

A year after female serial killer Reta Mays was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences plus 240 months for the murders of seven elderly men at the Clarksburg Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center hospital in West Virginia, Sen. Joe Manchin is asking questions about how it happened.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntsville, AL

Killer Nurse Found Guilty of Poisoning Husband

A Madison County jury deliberated for less than an hour on Thursday before delivering the verdict on whether former nurse, 32-year-old Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello, murdered her husband. They found her guilty.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy