Kaitlin Armstrong Remains on the Run

A love triangle gone horribly wrong has resulted in the murder of one woman, and a manhunt for the woman accused of pulling the trigger.

Thirty-five-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is wanted by the US Marshalls for the shocking first-degree murder of professional cyclist, twenty-five-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson, affectionately called “Mo” by her friends and family.

Anna was in Austin, Texas, visiting from San Francisco last week. She was to compete in the 157-mile Gravel Locos in Hico, Texas, on May 14, ABC news reports. On the night of May 11, she was discovered bleeding and unconscious in a friend’s home, shot multiple times. First responders tried to save her, but ultimately pronounced her dead. This was not a random act, police said.

Both women had been romantically involved with thirty-five-year-old Colin Strickland, another professional cyclist. He and Kaitlin had dated for three years until late 2021, when they took a break. Colin and Anna dated briefly in October 2021, though Colin returned to his relationship with Kaitlin. His statement claims that he was not romantically involved with Anna at the time of her murder, and that their relationship was “platonic and professional.”

An anonymous friend told ABC that Colin and Mo’s relationship was “on again, off again.”

But some reports claim he was having an affair with Anna behind Kaitlin’s back. According to an affidavit, Colin claimed he had to change Anna’s name in his phone because of Kaitlin’s jealousy. He told investigators that he deleted Anna’s messages so Kaitlin wouldn’t see them. He is reportedly fully cooperating with authorities.

An anonymous source told ABC news that Kaitlin discovered in January that Colin and Anna were continuing an affair. Kaitlin allegedly “became furious and was shaking in anger”, telling the caller she was so angry she wanted to kill Anna.

The affidavit also says that Colin lied about his whereabouts to Kaitlin on the night of the murder. He and Anna had gone swimming together. Kaitlin found out somehow that Anna was in town.

Police interviewed Kaitlyn on May 12. She allegedly didn’t deny or confirm committing the murder, and didn’t want to answer questions after being confronted with her vehicle being on video in the area where Anna was staying. The affidavit says that Kaitlin’s 2012 Jeep Cherokee was caught on surveillance camera stopping in front of the residence.

ABC reports that Kaitlin has deleted her social media accounts and is on the run, leaving a trail of devastation caused by her outrage and jealousy. Colin told police he hasn’t heard from her since May 13. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

US Marshalls

Police recovered two firearms from the residence Colin shared with Kaitlin, which police say are a “significant” part of the case, based on shell casings.

Anna’s family released a statement, saying that she was not romantically involved with anyone at the time of her death.

"With her visibility and presence in the cycling world, she wanted to empower young women athletes, encourage people of all walks of life to find joy and meaning through sport and community, and inspire all to chase their dreams."

Colin’s statement correlates, saying that he “admired her greatly and considered her to be a close friend. I am deeply grieving her loss.”

“There is no way to adequately express the regret and torture I feel about my proximity to this horrible crime. I am sorry, and I can’t make sense of this unfathomable tragedy.”

Kaitlin Armstrong may still be driving her black Jeep Cherokee, plate #LDZ5608. She is described as a five foot, eight inch tall, 125-pound white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. Tips can be sent to the US Marshalls Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102 or using the USMS Tips app. Alternatively, tips are being accepted by the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477. She is wanted for first-degree murder.

Tony Plohetski, an investigative reporter with the Austin Statesman and KVUE, reported on Twitter that as of May 21, Kaitlin still hasn’t been seen and she possibly abandoned her vehicle.