Pre-Valentine's Day Weekend Places to Visit

Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year. If you're the type that likes to celebrate with more than just dinner, here's some fantastic options for weekend activities!

SATURDAY FEB. 11

King Gator float in the Mardi Gras Parade Photo by Lauren's Travels

Let the good times roll at Universal Orlando for their Mardi Gras event! Try to catch as many beads as you can during the parade and make sure you're at the Universal Music Plaza Stage before 8:30pm! Sing along to "Iris" and "Slide" during the Goo Goo Dolls concert included with your theme park admission. (Head's up, Florida residents currently have a promotion to buy two days, get two days free!)

Valentine's Burlesque Photo by EventBrite

A spicier date night can be found in Downtown Orlando at the Iron Cow. Mystix Burlesque promises an entertaining evening filled with dazzling costumes, singing and dancing. Doors open at 8, show starts at 9 and tickets are on sale for general admission + VIP tables! Valentine's evening on the 14th is another one of their shows "Love Bites". Remember to have plenty of singles in your wallet.

Doggie sundae. Photo by Paws in the Park

Want to spend quality time together but don't want to leave your pup at home? Paws in the Park runs from 10am to 4pm at Lake Eola. Help donate to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando while seeing many cute pups dressed up for the costume contest! Make sure to stop by the Orlando Health Kissing Booth for some cute family photos. Your furry valentine might get plenty of treats here!

SUNDAY FEB. 12

Lazy Lovers Event Photo by Ashley Hallenbeck

There's truly no better way to support local than to attend Milk Mart's Lazy Lovers event. Grab some cold pressed juice from Juice World and stop for some delicious macrons from Intentional Baker. Style your ears with some stylish earrings made by SleepyMothStudio then swing by Be Bright Vintage for some nostalgic knick knacks. I'm most excited for the mobile cat lounge Botany Cats! This event runs from 12pm-6pm.

Get into the swing of things with some jazz. Photo by Flying Horse Big Band

Take in some jazz with The Flying Horse Big Band at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts. Flying Horse is UCF's premiere ensemble and have had all seven of their albums on the national jazz charts. The show starts at 3pm which makes it perfect for an after brunch concert. What's more romantic than an orchestra?

Lil Indies Photo by Visit Orlando

The Mills District is home to Lil Indies (next to Will's Pub) which is hosting Esh Morgan (Sundown Sessions) from 7pm-9pm, no cover charge! This live-music series brings a relaxing flow to wind down the weekend with folk, blues, rock and pop tunes. The bar serves cocktails and mocktails so patrons must be 21+. Remember to ride share or have a designated driver if imbibing to keep your love safe!

Whether you're petting pups by the lake or taking in a burlesque show, I hope you have a lovely (hah, get it?) Valentine's celebration. Are you planning to attend any of these events? Let me know in the comments and follow for more fun travel content!