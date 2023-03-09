Obion County Schools Recognizes Exemplary Students

Obion Co., TN- Obion County Schools' monthly board meeting on March 6, 2023, was a big night for recognition. The meeting had most of its' time slotted to recognize Building-Level and Systemwide Educators of the Year. However, the successes of the district's students stole the spotlight for a few minutes as one achievement after another was recognized.

Bethel Hendrix Scholarship Recipient with Staff of OCCHS and Bethel Photo by Lauren Kendall/Obion County Schools

Bethel Hendrix Scholarship Recipient

Obion County Central High School Senior, Ranaan Sellers, was quite surprised when her parents and Walter Butler, President of Bethel University, interrupted her dual credit, Bethel issued, statistics course. Stephen White, Senior Recruiter, Hannah Mills, Renaissance Recruiter, Tina Hodges, Director of Recruitment and Admissions, and Walter Butler reached out Ranaan's parents the night before and worked together to plan the surprise that is changing her post-secondary life. Sellers was awarded the Bethel Hendrix Scholarship. This scholarship will cover full tuition for four years and room and board. The application for the scholarship was no easy task. The Hendrix Scholarship Competition took place over two days, consisting of an essay, an academic exam, and an interview.

After her surprise, Sellers was invited to the Obion County School's monthly board meeting. That evening, she was recognized as the Obion County Schools' Student Spotlight recipient for the month of March.

Sellers will begin her college education at Bethel University Fall of 2023 and is joining Bethel's Renaissance theatre program. The Renaissance program at Bethel includes vocal, instrumental, theatre, and production studies. Sellers plans on obtaining a biology, pre-med degree and then continuing to Physical Therapy school.

Picture 1: Front Row (Left to Right) - Stephen White, Senior Recruiter; Hannah Mills, Renaissance Recruiter; Tina Hodges, Director of Recruitment and Admissions; Ranaan Sellers, Award Recipient; Heather Kendall, OCCHS Guidance Counselor; Barry Kendall, OCCHS Principal; and Walter Butler, President of Bethel University. Back Row- Sabrina and Bryan Lippard (Parents)

LRS Speech Winners Photo by Lauren Kendall/Obion County Schools

4-H Winners

Every year, the Tennessee 4-H program holds a public speaking contest. Students prepare and recite a speech, no longer than 7 minutes, in the presence of judges. The following are Lake Road students who placed in the contest.

Kylie Spiller's (left), fourth grader at Lake Road, wrote her speech on giraffes and placed 1st.

Gabrielle Holloway (middle), fifth grader at Lake Road, wrote her speech on her parents and placed 1st.

Kinley Burress (right), fourth grader at Lake Road, wrote her speech on dogs and received an Honorary Mention.

Lake Road ESP Participants Photo by Lauren Kendall/Communications Director

Lake Road ESP

ESP at Lake Road School is bursting with fun, engaging, and exciting programs that have caught the attention of many Lake Road students. Jeanne Foster, ESP Director for Lake Road, describes the program as "where learning and fun meet."

Harrison Dalton (left) participates in both the STEM Club and, his favorite, the Robotics Club. With the STEM Club, Harrison created a tire swing out of straws. Through the Robotics Club, led by Ped Foster, Harrison had the opportunity to create a functional robot. He even demonstrated the robot's functions at the board meeting.

Kylar Dalton (middle) is a regular at the program's Workout Wednesday. His favorite activity is the Little Dribblers where he receives the opportunity to improve his basketball skills.

Caroline Donnell (right) is a member of the program's drama club. This year, she asked to do a special project. Donnell and her peers planned a special surprise for Paulie Cole, a retired school teach for OCS who dedicates much of her spare time helping with the ESP program.