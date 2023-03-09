Obion County Schools Recognizes Exemplary Students

Lauren Kendall

Obion Co., TN- Obion County Schools' monthly board meeting on March 6, 2023, was a big night for recognition. The meeting had most of its' time slotted to recognize Building-Level and Systemwide Educators of the Year. However, the successes of the district's students stole the spotlight for a few minutes as one achievement after another was recognized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SieYG_0lDa7ygf00
Bethel Hendrix Scholarship Recipient with Staff of OCCHS and BethelPhoto byLauren Kendall/Obion County Schools

Bethel Hendrix Scholarship Recipient

Obion County Central High School Senior, Ranaan Sellers, was quite surprised when her parents and Walter Butler, President of Bethel University, interrupted her dual credit, Bethel issued, statistics course.  Stephen White, Senior Recruiter, Hannah Mills, Renaissance Recruiter, Tina Hodges, Director of Recruitment and Admissions, and Walter Butler reached out Ranaan's parents the night before and worked together to plan the surprise that is changing her post-secondary life. Sellers was awarded the Bethel Hendrix Scholarship. This scholarship will cover full tuition for four years and room and board. The application for the scholarship was no easy task. The Hendrix Scholarship Competition took place over two days, consisting of an essay, an academic exam, and an interview. 

After her surprise, Sellers was invited to the Obion County School's monthly board meeting. That evening, she was recognized as the Obion County Schools' Student Spotlight recipient for the month of March.

Sellers will begin her college education at Bethel University Fall of 2023 and is joining Bethel's Renaissance theatre program. The Renaissance program at Bethel includes vocal, instrumental, theatre, and production studies. Sellers plans on obtaining a biology, pre-med degree and then continuing to Physical Therapy school.

Picture 1: Front Row (Left to Right) - Stephen White, Senior Recruiter; Hannah Mills, Renaissance Recruiter; Tina Hodges, Director of Recruitment and Admissions; Ranaan Sellers, Award Recipient; Heather Kendall, OCCHS Guidance Counselor; Barry Kendall, OCCHS Principal; and Walter Butler, President of Bethel University. Back Row- Sabrina and Bryan Lippard (Parents)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VV1N4_0lDa7ygf00
LRS Speech WinnersPhoto byLauren Kendall/Obion County Schools

4-H Winners

Every year, the Tennessee 4-H program holds a public speaking contest. Students prepare and recite a speech, no longer than 7 minutes, in the presence of judges. The following are Lake Road students who placed in the contest.

Kylie Spiller's (left), fourth grader at Lake Road, wrote her speech on giraffes and placed 1st.

Gabrielle Holloway (middle), fifth grader at Lake Road, wrote her speech on her parents and placed 1st.

Kinley Burress (right), fourth grader at Lake Road, wrote her speech on dogs and received an Honorary Mention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJhuW_0lDa7ygf00
Lake Road ESP ParticipantsPhoto byLauren Kendall/Communications Director

Lake Road ESP

ESP at Lake Road School is bursting with fun, engaging, and exciting programs that have caught the attention of many Lake Road students. Jeanne Foster, ESP Director for Lake Road, describes the program as "where learning and fun meet."

Harrison Dalton (left) participates in both the STEM Club and, his favorite, the Robotics Club. With the STEM Club, Harrison created a tire swing out of straws. Through the Robotics Club, led by Ped Foster, Harrison had the opportunity to create a functional robot. He even demonstrated the robot's functions at the board meeting.

Kylar Dalton (middle) is a regular at the program's Workout Wednesday. His favorite activity is the Little Dribblers where he receives the opportunity to improve his basketball skills.

Caroline Donnell (right) is a member of the program's drama club. This year, she asked to do a special project. Donnell and her peers planned a special surprise for Paulie Cole, a retired school teach for OCS who dedicates much of her spare time helping with the ESP program.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Recognition# Obion County Schools# Education# Students# Board Meeting

Comments / 0

Published by

Communications Director for the Obion County School District.

Obion County, TN
119 followers

More from Lauren Kendall

Obion County, TN

Obion County Schools' Yearly Recognition

Obion Co, TN- The Obion County School System hosted their yearly recognition at their monthly board meeting Monday evening, March 6, 2023. The Obion County School Board named the recipients of three different award types: Building-Level Educators of the Year, Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE), and Systemwide Recognition. Listed below are the award types, names of each of the award recipients, and their respective school.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Press Release: Obion County Schools’ Director of Schools and Board Members Take Stand Against State’s New Retention Law

Obion County, TN- At the monthly Board Meeting on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

First Week Wrap-Up at Obion County Schools

The first week of school can be such a bittersweet time for both parents/guardians and students. For seniors, celebrating the first day can be a moment of sadness and excitement when it is their last first day. For many parents/guardians who are excited to return their students to school after the summer break, are often faced with the reality that their little student is another year older. Other parents/guardians are having to drop off their student for the first time.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Director of Obion County Schools Makes End of Year Statement 2022/Graduation Information

From the Office of Tim Watkins, Director of Schools. Obion County, TN, 5/20/2022. Tim Watkins, Director of Obion County Schools, has released a congratulatory statement today to all staff, students, and community members associated with the Obion County School System on the completion of another successful school year.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Obion County Central High School Names Top Ten

Obion County, TN- With the 2021-2022 school year coming to an end, the submission of final grades and the release of the long-awaited "Top 10" list. The Top 10 list is something that every hard-working student strives to make, especially during their senior year in hopes of becoming the top two and receiving the honor of being named the Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Obion County Central High School Announces New Baseball Head Coach

Obion County, TN- On Tuesday evening, May 19th, 2022, Obion County Central High School (OCCHS) invited interested players and community members to the library for the announcement of their new baseball coach. Matthew Pickard, former Gibson Co. and Peabody High School Coach and player for Union University, has accepted a role as the school's new baseball coach, only the 11th in the history of OCCHS, and will be joining their teaching staff as a special education teacher.

Read full story
Rives, TN

Ridgemont Elementary Gives Back to Rives Community During a Clean-Up Day

Obion County, TN- Staff from Ridgemont Elementary recently participated in a Rives Clean-Up Day in Rives, Tennessee. A few weeks ago, Dana Craddock, Principal of Ridgemont Elementary School, started to look into ways that she and her staff at Ridgemont could give back to their community. With Rives being the closest to the school, Craddock reached out to Rives Alderman, Craig McCord. Once in contact, Craddock explained the relationship that she was wanting to build with their closest community and the desire she had to give back to that community and asked what her and her staff could do to help. Alderman McCord informed Craddock of some of the community's most immediate needs, like the ballpark and concessions needing some maintenance.

Read full story
5 comments
Obion County, TN

OCCHS Holds Annual Awards Day

Obion County, TN- Obion County Central High School held their Annual Awards Day for the 2021-2022 school year on May the 11th. One student from each class offered at OCCHS is selected to receive the Academic Award. OCCHS currently offers 108 courses for their students.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Hillcrest Takes Home the Win in the Obion County Schools Academic Bowl

L to R Top Row: Jack Hepler, Carter Ayers, Bradley Grady, Bryce Richardson, Connor Forbes, and Conner Reaves. L to R Bottom Row:Coach Courtney Gantt, Areli Alonso, Ally Bruner, Libby Carman, Wyatt Gantt Coach Tena Thompson.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Obion County School Teacher Awarded Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce's Teacher of the Year

Obion County, TN- With the celebration of National Teacher Appreciation week being well underway, what better way to celebrate than by celebrating the recent accomplishments of a teacher? Allison McMinn, a 7th and 8th grade science teacher at South Fulton Middle School, has been awarded the Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce's Teacher of the Year. McMinn has taught for 27 years and has taught in Obion County Schools for 22 years teaching science, biology, and physical science.

Read full story
1 comments
Obion County, TN

School Board Shows Appreciation for Obion County Schools' Employees

Obion County, TN- On April 22nd, the Board Members for the Obion County School District threw a Park After Dark event at Discovery Park of America. The Board Members planned and organized the event to show their appreciation to all Obion County Schools' employees. The evening had quite a large turnout as employees and their families came to cost-free and all-inclusive event.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Tennessee Governor Visits Obion County Schools

Governor greeted by Tim Watkins, OCS Superintendent, George Leake, High School Supervisor and CTE Director, and Benny McGuire, OC Mayor.Lauren Kendall. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and his entourage stopped by Obion County Central High School (OCCHS) yesterday on their way back to Nashville to see the Mechatronics Lab. The class teaches students a wide set of mechatronic engineering skills, such as: electrical, mechanical, software, and computer engineering. These skills are then used to operate, create, and maintain smart technologies in the workforce. As the world continues to become more technologically advanced, smart technology continues to be applied more and more in different fields, making it necessary for students to be taught these ever-evolving skills.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Obion County Central High School Hosts Job Fair

Education is one of the most limitless ideologies. There is no cap on the amount of information that we, as individual's can consume. Learning happens consistently, whether it be sought after knowledge or not, we are constantly absorbing new information. We may not always retain new information, but it was heard and processed all the same. However, what good is this knowledge if are never given the opportunity to apply it? Obion County Central High School in Troy, TN has partnered with its local businesses to have a job fair so that when students graduate, they are graduating with the connections necessary to be sure they are applying the knowledge that they have gained over the years.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

2022 TMSAA Class A Area 16 Basketball Tournament Results

Obion County Central High School was the host of yet another local basketball tournament. The 2022 TMSAA Class A Area 16 Basketball Tournament began Saturday, the 22nd, and ended Monday night, the 24th. The two-day tournament ended Monday night with the Lake Road Lady Generals winning their game against the Ridgemont Lady Mustangs, 25-11, and the Hillcrest Cougars winning their game against the South Fulton Red Devils, 53-26. (Bracket included below.)

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Obion County Middle School Tournament Results

Obion County Central High School was the host this year for the 2022 Obion County Middle School Tournament for Obion County Schools. The tournament, which began last Thursday, January 13th, ended Monday night, January 17th. On Monday night, the Lake Road Lady Generals played the Ridgemont Lady Mustangs and won their championship game with a score of 20-18. The Hillcrest Cougars played the South Fulton Red Devils and won their championship game with a score of 44-30.

Read full story
1 comments
Obion County, TN

Obion County School System Hosts Toy Drive

Woodland Mills, TN Mayor, Joe Lewis, and Co-Technology Coordinator for Obion County Schools has organized a Toy drive to help those whose homes were destroyed by the Tornado last Friday night. The tornado caused significant damage to all of Samburg and much of Woodland Mills. The communities have slowly been picking up their pieces, both figuratively and literally.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Obion County Schools Issues Statement Regarding Recent Tornado Hit

Tim Watkins, Director of Obion County Schools, has released the following statement addressing the tornadoes that hit the mid-south late Friday evening. Statement from the Office of Tim Watkins, Director of Obion County Schools.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy