Obion County Schools' Yearly Recognition

Obion Co, TN- The Obion County School System hosted their yearly recognition at their monthly board meeting Monday evening, March 6, 2023. The Obion County School Board named the recipients of three different award types: Building-Level Educators of the Year, Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE), and Systemwide Recognition. Listed below are the award types, names of each of the award recipients, and their respective school.

Building-Level Educators of the Year Photo by Chris Menees/The Messenger

Building-Level Educators of the Year

Black Oak - Melissa Jones – PreK-4, Ped Foster – 5-8

Hillcrest - Carol Hames – PreK-4, Meredith Mancell – 5-8

Lake Road - Jenny Crittendon – PreK-4, Casey Wade – 5-8

Obion County Central - Tonya Cochran – 9-12, Suzanne Hill – 9-12

Ridgemont - Lindsay Gidcumb – PreK-4, Rachel Whites – 5-8

South Fulton Elementary - Areli Frields – PreK-4, Kristy Vincent – 5-8

South Fulton Middle/High - Cheryl Ogg – 5-8, Carmen Barclay – 9-12

Picture 1: Front Row (Left to Right) - Ped Foster, Meredith Mancell, Jenny Crittendon, Casey Wade, and Tonya Cochran. Back Row (Left to Right) - Suzanne Hill, Lindsay Gidcumb, Dr. Rachel Whites, Areli Fields, Kristy Vincent, and Carmen Barclay.

Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Recipients Photo by Chris Menees/The Messenger

Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE)

Black Oak – Stephanie Jones

Board Office – Linda Carney

Bus Garage – Allyson Lewis

Hillcrest – Lana Carson

Lake Road – John Gargus

Obion County Central – Shawn Gansert

Ridgemont – Teresa Stanford

South Fulton Elementary – Barry Bondurant

South Fulton Middle/High – Chuck Wieber

Picture 2: Left to Right - Stephanie Jones Linda Carney, Lana Carson, and John Gargus.

Systemwide Recognition Recipients Photo by Chris Menees/The Messenger

Systemwide Recognition

PreK-4 Teacher of the Year – Lindsay Gidcumb (Ridgemont)

5-8 Teacher of the Year – Meredith Mancell (Hillcrest)

9-12 Teachers of the Year – Tonya Cochran (Obion County Central) and Carmen Barclay (South Fulton Middle/High)

Principal of the Year – Laura Pitts (South Fulton Middle/High)

Assistant Principal of the Year – Mary Coleman (Black Oak)

Supervisor of the Year – Adam Stephens

Picture 3: Front Row (Left to Right) - Lindsay Gidcumb, Meredith Mancell, Tonya Cochran, and Dr. Carmen Barcley. Back Row (Left to Right) - Laura Pitts, Mary Coleman, and Adam Stephens.

***The Obion County School System would like to express their gratitude towards Chris Menees, Associate Editor of The Messenger. Menees has graciously shared photos from the evening and made no complaint during the very busy evening. We are grateful for her dedication to our county!***