First Week Wrap-Up at Obion County Schools

The first week of school can be such a bittersweet time for both parents/guardians and students. For seniors, celebrating the first day can be a moment of sadness and excitement when it is their last first day. For many parents/guardians who are excited to return their students to school after the summer break, are often faced with the reality that their little student is another year older. Other parents/guardians are having to drop off their student for the first time.

For the first week of school at the Obion County School System, one administrator from the district office has been going to one of the seven schools to greet students as they were walking into school for the day.

Scillion at SFE Lauren Kendall

At the high schools, administrators have been helping their students find their first-period classes and celebrating with seniors on their last first day of school. At the elementary schools, they have been celebrating with the middle school students who are excited to be back and consoling the parents/guardians who have had to drop off their little student for the first time for Pre-K for Kindergarten. Administrators will continue to be at the schools in the morning on Monday and Tuesday next week to ensure that each administrator has the opportunity to be at each school.

Sandy at OCCHS Lauren Kendall

Our administrators who have participated in visiting our schools and greeting our students this week are:

Tim Watkins - Director of Schools

Greg Barclay - Assist. Director of Schools

George Leake – Supervisor of Secondary Instruction/CTE Director/Alternative Education

Alisha Hedge – Special Education Supervisor

Sandy Simpson – Supervisor of Instruction

Lesa Scillion – Supervisor of Instruction/Federal Programs Director

Adam Stephens - Data Analyst/ RTI and District Testing Coordinator