Director of Obion County Schools Makes End of Year Statement 2022/Graduation Information

Lauren Kendall

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Obion County School District / 5/20/2022

From the Office of Tim Watkins, Director of Schools

Obion County, TN, 5/20/2022. Tim Watkins, Director of Obion County Schools, has released a congratulatory statement today to all staff, students, and community members associated with the Obion County School System on the completion of another successful school year.

"I want to thank everyone for a successful school year in Obion County Schools," said Watkins. "The success of our district is the result of an entire community, working together for the students of Obion County Schools."

The Obion County School District ended its' 2021-2022 school year yesterday, May 19th, 2022. The district's two high schools will both be hosting their graduation tonight, May 20th, 2022. South Fulton High School will commence graduation at 5:30 tonight. Obion County Central High School will commence graduation at 7:30 tonight.

Watkins stated today that "All those attending either graduation should expect to go through a security check prior to entering the venue."

The Obion County School District would also like to take a moment to congratulate all graduating seniors on reaching such a huge milestone. The Obion County School District would also like to recognize the Valedictorian and Salutatorian from both schools.

Valedictorian for Obion County Central High School is Annabella Wooten.

Salutatorian for Obion County Central High School is Harly Gantt.

Valedictorian for South Fulton High School is Yasmine Jenkins.

Salutatorian for South Fulton High School is Mary Pitts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJPMY_0fkytoV100
OCS LogoLauren Kendall

Media Contact:

Lauren Kendall

Communications Director

pr@ocboe.com

https://www.obioncountyschools.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Obion County Schools# Graduation# Education# South Fulton High School# Obion County Central High Scho

Comments / 0

Published by

Communications Director for the Obion County School District. University of Memphis Graduate

Obion County, TN
75 followers

More from Lauren Kendall

Obion County, TN

Obion County Central High School Names Top Ten

Obion County, TN- With the 2021-2022 school year coming to an end, the submission of final grades and the release of the long-awaited "Top 10" list. The Top 10 list is something that every hard-working student strives to make, especially during their senior year in hopes of becoming the top two and receiving the honor of being named the Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Obion County Central High School Announces New Baseball Head Coach

Obion County, TN- On Tuesday evening, May 19th, 2022, Obion County Central High School (OCCHS) invited interested players and community members to the library for the announcement of their new baseball coach. Matthew Pickard, former Gibson Co. and Peabody High School Coach and player for Union University, has accepted a role as the school's new baseball coach, only the 11th in the history of OCCHS, and will be joining their teaching staff as a special education teacher.

Read full story
Rives, TN

Ridgemont Elementary Gives Back to Rives Community During a Clean-Up Day

Obion County, TN- Staff from Ridgemont Elementary recently participated in a Rives Clean-Up Day in Rives, Tennessee. A few weeks ago, Dana Craddock, Principal of Ridgemont Elementary School, started to look into ways that she and her staff at Ridgemont could give back to their community. With Rives being the closest to the school, Craddock reached out to Rives Alderman, Craig McCord. Once in contact, Craddock explained the relationship that she was wanting to build with their closest community and the desire she had to give back to that community and asked what her and her staff could do to help. Alderman McCord informed Craddock of some of the community's most immediate needs, like the ballpark and concessions needing some maintenance.

Read full story
5 comments
Obion County, TN

OCCHS Holds Annual Awards Day

Obion County, TN- Obion County Central High School held their Annual Awards Day for the 2021-2022 school year on May the 11th. One student from each class offered at OCCHS is selected to receive the Academic Award. OCCHS currently offers 108 courses for their students.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Hillcrest Takes Home the Win in the Obion County Schools Academic Bowl

L to R Top Row: Jack Hepler, Carter Ayers, Bradley Grady, Bryce Richardson, Connor Forbes, and Conner Reaves. L to R Bottom Row:Coach Courtney Gantt, Areli Alonso, Ally Bruner, Libby Carman, Wyatt Gantt Coach Tena Thompson.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Obion County School Teacher Awarded Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce's Teacher of the Year

Obion County, TN- With the celebration of National Teacher Appreciation week being well underway, what better way to celebrate than by celebrating the recent accomplishments of a teacher? Allison McMinn, a 7th and 8th grade science teacher at South Fulton Middle School, has been awarded the Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce's Teacher of the Year. McMinn has taught for 27 years and has taught in Obion County Schools for 22 years teaching science, biology, and physical science.

Read full story
1 comments
Obion County, TN

School Board Shows Appreciation for Obion County Schools' Employees

Obion County, TN- On April 22nd, the Board Members for the Obion County School District threw a Park After Dark event at Discovery Park of America. The Board Members planned and organized the event to show their appreciation to all Obion County Schools' employees. The evening had quite a large turnout as employees and their families came to cost-free and all-inclusive event.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Tennessee Governor Visits Obion County Schools

Governor greeted by Tim Watkins, OCS Superintendent, George Leake, High School Supervisor and CTE Director, and Benny McGuire, OC Mayor.Lauren Kendall. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and his entourage stopped by Obion County Central High School (OCCHS) yesterday on their way back to Nashville to see the Mechatronics Lab. The class teaches students a wide set of mechatronic engineering skills, such as: electrical, mechanical, software, and computer engineering. These skills are then used to operate, create, and maintain smart technologies in the workforce. As the world continues to become more technologically advanced, smart technology continues to be applied more and more in different fields, making it necessary for students to be taught these ever-evolving skills.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Obion County Central High School Hosts Job Fair

Education is one of the most limitless ideologies. There is no cap on the amount of information that we, as individual's can consume. Learning happens consistently, whether it be sought after knowledge or not, we are constantly absorbing new information. We may not always retain new information, but it was heard and processed all the same. However, what good is this knowledge if are never given the opportunity to apply it? Obion County Central High School in Troy, TN has partnered with its local businesses to have a job fair so that when students graduate, they are graduating with the connections necessary to be sure they are applying the knowledge that they have gained over the years.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

2022 TMSAA Class A Area 16 Basketball Tournament Results

Obion County Central High School was the host of yet another local basketball tournament. The 2022 TMSAA Class A Area 16 Basketball Tournament began Saturday, the 22nd, and ended Monday night, the 24th. The two-day tournament ended Monday night with the Lake Road Lady Generals winning their game against the Ridgemont Lady Mustangs, 25-11, and the Hillcrest Cougars winning their game against the South Fulton Red Devils, 53-26. (Bracket included below.)

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Obion County Middle School Tournament Results

Obion County Central High School was the host this year for the 2022 Obion County Middle School Tournament for Obion County Schools. The tournament, which began last Thursday, January 13th, ended Monday night, January 17th. On Monday night, the Lake Road Lady Generals played the Ridgemont Lady Mustangs and won their championship game with a score of 20-18. The Hillcrest Cougars played the South Fulton Red Devils and won their championship game with a score of 44-30.

Read full story
1 comments
Obion County, TN

Obion County School System Hosts Toy Drive

Woodland Mills, TN Mayor, Joe Lewis, and Co-Technology Coordinator for Obion County Schools has organized a Toy drive to help those whose homes were destroyed by the Tornado last Friday night. The tornado caused significant damage to all of Samburg and much of Woodland Mills. The communities have slowly been picking up their pieces, both figuratively and literally.

Read full story
Obion County, TN

Obion County Schools Issues Statement Regarding Recent Tornado Hit

Tim Watkins, Director of Obion County Schools, has released the following statement addressing the tornadoes that hit the mid-south late Friday evening. Statement from the Office of Tim Watkins, Director of Obion County Schools.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy