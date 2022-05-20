Director of Obion County Schools Makes End of Year Statement 2022/Graduation Information

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Obion County School District / 5/20/2022

From the Office of Tim Watkins, Director of Schools

Obion County, TN, 5/20/2022. Tim Watkins, Director of Obion County Schools, has released a congratulatory statement today to all staff, students, and community members associated with the Obion County School System on the completion of another successful school year.

"I want to thank everyone for a successful school year in Obion County Schools," said Watkins. "The success of our district is the result of an entire community, working together for the students of Obion County Schools."

The Obion County School District ended its' 2021-2022 school year yesterday, May 19th, 2022. The district's two high schools will both be hosting their graduation tonight, May 20th, 2022. South Fulton High School will commence graduation at 5:30 tonight. Obion County Central High School will commence graduation at 7:30 tonight.

Watkins stated today that "All those attending either graduation should expect to go through a security check prior to entering the venue."

The Obion County School District would also like to take a moment to congratulate all graduating seniors on reaching such a huge milestone. The Obion County School District would also like to recognize the Valedictorian and Salutatorian from both schools.

Valedictorian for Obion County Central High School is Annabella Wooten.

Salutatorian for Obion County Central High School is Harly Gantt.

Valedictorian for South Fulton High School is Yasmine Jenkins.

Salutatorian for South Fulton High School is Mary Pitts.

OCS Logo Lauren Kendall

Media Contact:

Lauren Kendall

Communications Director

pr@ocboe.com

https://www.obioncountyschools.com