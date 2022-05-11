Hillcrest Takes Home the Win in the Obion County Schools Academic Bowl

Lauren Kendall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKxb9_0fZU5F7I00
Hillcrest ChampionsLauren Kendall

L to R Top Row: Jack Hepler, Carter Ayers, Bradley Grady, Bryce Richardson, Connor Forbes, and Conner Reaves. L to R Bottom Row:Coach Courtney Gantt, Areli Alonso, Ally Bruner, Libby Carman, Wyatt Gantt Coach Tena Thompson.

Obion County, TN- Obion County Central High School hosted the annual Obion County Schools' District-Wide Academic Bowl on Tuesday, May 10th. The Academic Bowl, which is sponsored by Obion County Education Association and the Obion County Schools Board of Education, is arranged by the librarians from each school within the district and allows one middle-school team to compete from their respective school. The event consists of 8 matches lasting 15 minutes. If there is a tie, then the match will go into a 3-minute overtime. The questions and answers are bought from Avery Enterprises. The two teams that are left standing, one from the winning bracket and one from the losing bracket, compete at the end for a chance to claim the championship title. (Final bracket pictured below.) This year's final two were Hillcrest and Black Oak. Hillcrest won the round and was named the 2022 Academic Bowl Champions.

The Academic Bowl has been an annual event in the Obion Co. School District. However, because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Academic Bowl was put on pause in 2020 and 2021 for the health and safety of all involved. Everyone was very excited about being able to compete again.

This event is made possible by Obion County School's Librarians. They kept score, called match, and kept time for the event. Their names and the school they work at are listed here:

Tarrah Reed – Black Oak

Amanda Bailey – Hillcrest

Lanna Stephens – Lake Road

Stacey Halford – Ridgemont

Kristy Vincent – South Fulton Elementary

Brandi Cantrell – South Fulton Middle/High

Angie Lamb - OCCHS

Greg Barclay, Assistant Director of Schools, was this year's Narrator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGYcX_0fZU5F7I00
Narrator Greg BarclayLauren Kendall

Adam Stephens, District Testing Coordinator, District RTI Coordinator, and Data Analyst, was this year's Judge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzTor_0fZU5F7I00
Judge Adam StephensLauren Kendall

Lanna Stephens, Librarian at Lake Road, kept score for everyone and updated the bracket.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqAuZ_0fZU5F7I00
Librarian Lanna StephensLauren Kendall

In the end, it was apparent that all teams had a great time, and everyone was thankful to have the opportunity to compete in the Academic Bowl. Congratulations to Hillcrest for taking home your Championship title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpF43_0fZU5F7I00
Runner's Up Black OakLauren Kendall

Black Oak Team. L to R Back Row: Dallas Mathenia, Coach Chase Sowell, Chloe Adams, Coach Jo Linda Gurien. L to R Front Row: Hailee Patterson, Carson Homra, Landon Eaves, Ezra Gurien, Hayden Blakley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjyDl_0fZU5F7I00
SFMS TeamLauren Kendall

SFMS Team. Front L to R: Ben Swift, Jillian Whitlow, Journee Puckett, Hannah Roach. Back L to R: Jentry McConnell, Coach David Whitesell, Jackson Doss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHtYr_0fZU5F7I00
Lake Road TeamLauren Kendall

Lake Road Team. Back Row L to R: Isabella Stephens, Coach Jason Pate, Jeffrey Roberson. Front Row L to R: Braden Eason, Porter Sergerson, Harlee Johnson, Gabby Short, Lena Lannom, Sam Cunningham, Preslee Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1QXO_0fZU5F7I00
Ridgemont TeamLauren Kendall

Ridgemont Team. Back Row L to R: Coach Kelli Wisener, Emily Webb, John Reed Worrell, Emeri Lee, Coach Denise Davidson. Front Row L to R: Caitlin Neace, Kara Gallimore, Logan Ross, Davis Taylor, Lupita Gonzalez, Kasey Ellis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YcnJR_0fZU5F7I00
OCS Academic Bowl BracketLauren Kendall

# Academic Bowl# Obion County Schools# Hillcrest Elementary School

