Obion County School Teacher Awarded Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce's Teacher of the Year

Obion County, TN- With the celebration of National Teacher Appreciation week being well underway, what better way to celebrate than by celebrating the recent accomplishments of a teacher? Allison McMinn, a 7th and 8th grade science teacher at South Fulton Middle School, has been awarded the Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce's Teacher of the Year. McMinn has taught for 27 years and has taught in Obion County Schools for 22 years teaching science, biology, and physical science.

When asked what her favorite memory from teaching has been so far, McMinn stated that she didn't have one specific memory to choose from.

My favorite memory is not just one memory. I have loved the projects the students created over the years including building DNA models and catapults and bow and arrows in stem class this year. -Allison McMinn

However, McMinn did talk about a memory that has always stuck out to her after asking her 7th grade class to build a plant or animal cell. She bragged about the creativity of her students McMinn also spoke on how her students always kept her smiling, and how she always tried to give that same laughter back to her students, even on their bad days.

One funny story with this project is when Mary Pitts was in 7th grade, she made a 3D cell in a container, I think a rather large container, with some gooey gel like substance. When she was walking into school the morning it was due, she fell and dumped part of it. The entire model was so jumbled up you couldn't really see everything. She was very upset, but in the end, she made an excellent grade, and now we all laugh about it. That is what makes teaching fun. I enjoy seeing how hard the students work on their projects and homework, enjoying their successes with them, and helping them through the through the tough times. -Allison McMinn

Lauren Kendall | Communications Director