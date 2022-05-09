School Board Shows Appreciation for Obion County Schools' Employees

Obion County, TN- On April 22nd, the Board Members for the Obion County School District threw a Park After Dark event at Discovery Park of America. The Board Members planned and organized the event to show their appreciation to all Obion County Schools' employees. The evening had quite a large turnout as employees and their families came to cost-free and all-inclusive event.

Fritz Fussell, Board Chairman, stated that the Board believed a night to recognize and reward all teachers and staff for all they have accomplished this year.

The Park After Dark event was a well-deserved evening of celebration. The Board wanted to provide a way for our gratitude to truly be heard. We are so thankful for the dedicated employees that continue to make the Obion County School District a thriving district.

Park After Dark Atendees Lauren Kendall

Those who attended the event at Discovery Park of America were allowed free access to the entire park, giving many the opportunity to see some usually extra-cost features of the park, such as the Tower, Earthquake, and Starship. Guests were also allowed to bring fishing poles to fish the well-stocked ponds on the property. Upon entering the park, employees were greeted by Board Members with drawing tickets for employees fill out and have the chance to win local gift cards. As well as the DPA Cafe being open, Rollin' Snow, Rolling Smoke BBQ, Bluebird Bistro, and Sweet Jordan's Food Trucks were also called and asked to attend so guests could purchase some great food.

OCS Employees and Family Lauren Kendall

Tim Watkins, Director of Schools, thought the event was a great way for employees from all of our different schools to have an opportunity to meet and celebrate the evening together.

"I enjoyed getting to see our staff and their families outside of a school setting. It was good to see people enjoying fellowship with staff from other schools that they don’t normally get to see. On behalf of the Board of Education I would like to express my appreciation for the great work that goes on daily by all teachers and staff of Obion County Schools." -Tim Watkins

OCS' Employees and their Families Lauren Kendall

Board Members for the Obion County School District are as follows:

Fritz Fussell- Board Chairman for Troy and Obion

Keisha Hooper- Vice Chairman for Woodland Mills

Barry Adams- Chair Pro Tem for Union City and Harris Station

Shannon Hogg- Board Member for Hornbeak, Cloverdale, Elbridge

Kyle Baggett- Board Member for Lake Road Area

Jared Poore- Board Member for Kenton, Mason Hall, Rives

Tim Britt- Board Member for South Fulton

Lauren Kendall | Communications Director for Obion County Schools