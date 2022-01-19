Obion County Middle School Tournament Results

Obion County Central High School was the host this year for the 2022 Obion County Middle School Tournament for Obion County Schools. The tournament, which began last Thursday, January 13th, ended Monday night, January 17th. On Monday night, the Lake Road Lady Generals played the Ridgemont Lady Mustangs and won their championship game with a score of 20-18. The Hillcrest Cougars played the South Fulton Red Devils and won their championship game with a score of 44-30.

Mr. Watkins, Director of Schools, presented teams with trophies and awards for the tournament after the games were over. Awards and names for each award are listed below.

Hillcrest Cougars 2022 Obion County Middle School Basketball Tournament Champions- John Reagor, Tanner Richmond, Bryce Daniels, Levi Hendrix, Kane Cunningham, Bradley Grady, Carson Jones, Bryson Underwood, Bryce Richardson, Morgan Carpenter, Clayton Montgomery, Johnathan Schierbaum, Carter Ayers, Cooper Sanford, Tucker Richmond, Andy Launer, Luke Hepler, Eli Buckland, Tucker Phelon, and Jack Helper. Manager: Keegan McBride. The team is coached by Joe Brent Cary and Lance Gray.

Lake Road Lady Generals 2022 Obion County Middle School Basketball Tournament Champions- Lenna Lannom, Preslee Johnson, Addy McClanahan, Adison Norton, Isabella Stephens, Jayden Evans, Jayanna Hall, Harlee Johnson, Vivian May, Blair McKinnis, Ella Sturkie, Avery Coffey, and Ainsley Sadler. The team is coached by Mindy Galbraith and Jason Pate.

Hillcrest Lady Cougars 2022 Sportsmanship Award- Team Members: Kodie Robbins, Carson Elliot, Harleigh Jo Cary, Halee Edwards, Abbi Kinnaman, Colee Forester, Katy Frazier, Jules Poore, Ellie Evans, Avery Launer, Karli Jones, Micah Poore, Addy Launer, Alexis Pollock, and Lenna Kate Johnson. The team is coached by Lance Gray and Ali Daniel.

Black Oak Eagles 2022 Sportsmanship Award- Team Members: Justin Smith, Carson Homra, Aiden Jackson, Tucker Moore, Jatlynn Mosley, Brody Smith, Hayden Blakley, Luke Coleman, Bryce Hutcheson, Paxton Smith. Managers are Gavin Mosley and Gunner Ray. The team is coached by Ben Wilkens and Patrick Johnson.

2022 All County Boys Basketball Team- Bre'Lyn Minor, Ridgemont; Harrison Hooper, Lake Road; Jaymire Harper, Lake Road; Tre Minor, Lake Road; Charles Mulchay, South Fulton; Kaedyn Haynes, South Fulton; Clark Rice, South Fulton; Tanner Richmond, Hillcrest; Morgan Carpenter, Hillcrest; Bryson Underwood, Hillcrest; Bryce Richardson, Hillcrest; Levi Hendrix, Hillcrest; Tucker Moore, Black Oak; Jatlynn Mosley, Black Oak; and Justin Smith, Black Oak.

2022 All County Girls Basketball Team- Chloey Staples, Black Oak; Kailee Hanks, Black Oak; Journee Puckett, South Fulton; Caroline Barclay, South Fulton; Emeri Lee, Ridgemont; Briley Temple, Ridgemont; Ashlyn Virgin, Ridgemont; Lindsey Webb, Ridgemont; Hartleigh Jo Cary, Hillcrest; Colee Forester, Hillcrest; Halee Edwards, Hillcrest; Preslee Johnson, Lake Road; Harlee Johnson, Lake Road; Lena Lannom, Lake Road; and Blair McKinnis, Lake Road.

2022 All County Cheer- Izzy Rea, South Fulton; Hannah Roach, South Fulton; Autumn Wildharber, Hillcrest; Lynzie Parker, Hillcrest; Destiny Rivers, Black Oak; Kailey Shirley, Black Oak; Kailey Guiden, Lake Road; Emma Bratton, Lake Road; Kara Gallimore, Ridgemont; and Emily Webb, Ridgemont.

South Fulton Red Devils 2022 Runners-Up- Braden Gore, Josh McKnight, Clark Rice, Charles Michael Mulcahy, Jayden Wilder, Jackson Doss, Kaedyn Haynes, Jonathan Doss, Trevor Stunson, Seth Dunn, Logan Copeland, Carson Choate, Mason Parrish, Shelton Johnson, Cooper Horner, Hudson Barnes, Grant Joyner, and Jarvis Everett. The team is coached by Jeremy McFarland and Jacob Hyde.

Ridgemont Lady Mustangs 2022 Runners-Up- Ashlyn Virgin, Emeri Lee, Briley Temple, Bethany Pate, Lindsey Webb, Abby Stephens, Jailyn Jenkins, Klicey Campbell, LaKiyah Gordon, and Victoria Gonzalez. The team is coached by Kaitlin Scott and DJ Gammons.

Obion County Schools would like to recognize all middle school athletes and their determination and hard work that they put in during the Obion County Middle School Tournament. Your drive and passion for the game was clear and was great to see. It is our hope that you put that same effort in all that you do!