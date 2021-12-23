Obion County School System Hosts Toy Drive

Woodland Mills, TN Mayor, Joe Lewis, and Co-Technology Coordinator for Obion County Schools has organized a Toy drive to help those whose homes were destroyed by the Tornado last Friday night. The tornado caused significant damage to all of Samburg and much of Woodland Mills. The communities have slowly been picking up their pieces, both figuratively and literally.

Lewis stated,

"As many of you know, Woodland Mills was in the direct path of one of the two horrible tornadoes that ripped through Obion County. But thank God we were spared, where so many were not. To spread our blessings, we have decided to hold a Toy Drive for all those who lost everything."

Obion County Schools will be accepting donations at each school until Friday, December 17th, by 11:30 that morning. You can send gifts with your child to their school. If gifts are too bulky or heavy for your child to carry in themselves, please call your school to let them know you will be bringing something in. If you would like to donate but will not be able to make the deadline this week, Woodland Mills Civic Center will be accepting donations until December 22nd.

The Toy Drive will be held for ages 18 and younger. Gift cards are a great idea for teenagers who may be a little more difficult to buy for.

If you have any questions, please email Mayor Lewis at: jlewis@woodlandmillstn.net.

Also, if you, or a family you know, was directly impacted by the storm, please let Mayor Lewis know so that they can be added to the list.

Original Post: https://www.obioncountyschools.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&ModuleInstanceID=15827&ViewID=7b97f7ed-8e5e-4120-848f-a8b4987d588f&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=23199&PageID=7939

