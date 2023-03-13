Agent 355, Revolutionary War spy: women's history or mystery?

Culper Spy code book; 355 Photo by Library of Congress

The Culper Spy Ring was of great assistance to General George Washington in America’s battle for independence. However, there is an ongoing debate over whether a female spy known as “Agent 355” existed or is just a legend.

Stories of the contributions that brave women made to the Revolutionary War effort are abundant and their names are familiar – Betsy Ross, Abagail Adams (wife of John Adams), Molly Pitcher, and Sybil Ludington, to name a few – but the identity of one woman known as Agent 355 continues to divide historians.

A recent Smithsonian Magazine article on the subject says “the legend represents a cautionary tale of how speculation and myth can permeate American history and become almost impossible to eradicate.”

It says there is “no proof of 355’s adventures in espionage” and the sole mention of her in a historical record simply states she was a lady, and not necessarily a spy. They note this has not stopped authors and movie producers from “inventing tales of her exploits.”

In 1778, Washington appointed Major Benjamin Tallmadge as director of military intelligence and tasked him with creating a network of spies in New York City. The British invaded the city in 1776 and occupied it for seven years.

The Culper Spy Ring, also known as the Setauket Spy Ring, provided Washington with valuable information on British troop movements and plans.

The network operated from New York City to Setauket, Long Island, north to Connecticut, and then west to Washington’s headquarters at New Windsor, New York from 1778 to 1783. No spy was ever unmasked, and the group was so secret, their identities were unknown even to Washington.

Tallmadge recruited friends, neighbors, and family on Long Island – they included Austin Roe, Caleb Brewster, Abraham Woodhull, and Anna Strong.

Anna Smith Strong was born April 14, 1740. She married Selah Strong III in 1760, and they had nine children. Her husband was a leading Patriot judge, and his political position made their family a target of the occupying British soldiers.

In 1778, Judge Strong was arrested for “surreptitious correspondence with the enemy.” He was being held on the British prison ship Jersey, located in New York Harbor, on which conditions were poor. Anna reportedly had wealthy Tory (Loyalist) relatives who helped her bribe British officials to parole him to Connecticut, where he remained until war’s end, taking their children with him.

Anna stayed behind to take care of the family home on Strongs Neck because unoccupied homes were subject to greater destruction and abuse. It was fairly common for women to do this because they were seen as non-combatants.

Strong’s role in the spy ring was to signal the arrival of messages and indicate rendezvous points.

The specific methods used by the network vary slightly from source to source, but a collection held by the University of Michigan’s William Clements Library contains many of the spies’ letters, providing some details.

In order to protect their identities, Major Tallmadge gave his spies pseudonyms and invented a numerical substitution system to identify them. The number system was part of the Culper Code Book, consisting of 763 numbers representing names, words, and places, and was vital to the secrecy of the operation.

A central figure was a man named Robert Townsend. He was a reporter for a Loyalist newspaper, as well as the owner of a small dry goods store in New York City. As a journalist covering social gatherings, he was able to gather intelligence about British forces and plans without drawing suspicion. His store also gave him access to people who sometimes provided useful information.

Since messages sent back and forth to Washington had to pass through British-held territory, messages were written in invisible ink and an elaborate delivery scheme was devised.

Austin Roe owned a tavern in Setauket and would travel to Townsend’s store in New York City to pick up messages under the pretense of obtaining supplies.

Townsend would sneak to his room near the shop where he would read Tallmadge’s message and answer it. Roe would return for the order and take the answer back with him, hiding it in one of the packages.

Upon arrival in Setauket, Roe would drop the letter off in a drop box located in a field he rented to tend his cattle. Abraham Woodhull, who lived next to the field, would then pick it up, add his own information to it, and look across Little Bay where he could see Anna Strong’s clothesline.

Strong would hang a black petticoat on the line to signal that Caleb Brewster had arrived in his whaleboat and was ready to pick up the message. The number of handkerchiefs on the line would tell Woodhull which cove to meet Brewster in.

Brewster would then sail across to Fairfield, Connecticut to deliver the messages to Tallmadge. Then, in a series of mounted dragoons posted every fifteen miles, the letter was passed to Washington in New Windsor, New York.

The Culper Spy Ring is credited with being the most successful espionage network in the Revolutionary War.

One of their biggest accomplishments was obtaining a copy of British naval codes which gave the French Navy an advantage in the Battle of the Chesapeake. The victory was instrumental in blocking the mouth of the bay, which prevented British ships from reinforcing their army at Yorktown – forcing them to surrender, and ending the war.

They are also said to have discovered information involving the treasonous secret negotiations between Benedict Arnold and the British.

The only other female spy in the network was Sarah “Sally” Townsend, sister of Robert Townsend in New York City.

Sally was young and attracted the attentions of a British officer who established his headquarters in the Townsend home in 1778. She used her influence over him to learn British secrets which she passed on to her brother.

The book, ‘Washington’s Spies,’ quotes a portion of a letter from Woodhull to Tallmadge in which the number 355 is referenced.

“I do not think [the vigilance] will continue long so I intend to visit New York…and think by the assistance of a 355 of my acquaintance, shall be able to outwit them all.”

The number 355 is decoded as “lady” in the network’s code book and is mentioned only once in the Culper correspondence. Historians have also pointed out that all number codes which represent proper names are in the 700 range and the word “agent” was not used during the 1700s.

Culper Spy code book; Proper Names Photo by Library of Congress

This information leaves several options to consider.

Since Woodhull uses the number in relation to his trip to New York, it could be a direct reference to Sally Townsend or Anna Strong.

Beverly Tyler, a historian at the Three Village Historical Society in Setauket is quoted in the Smithsonian Magazine article saying he is fully convinced that Strong was 355 due to the fact she had Loyalist relatives in New York City. He says that during the war, “as far as we can tell…she accompanied Woodhull into the city on occasion. Anna Strong was 355. She wasn’t ‘Agent’ 355.”

Since the actions of Anna Strong are well documented, the question is not whether she was a part of the Culper Spy Ring or not, but whether 355 was her code name. Given her courage and accomplishments, it seems like splitting hairs to dwell on the question. True or not, the mystery surrounding the question has drawn more attention to her and the history she was a part of.

Take a quick virtual tour of the “Spies!” exhibit at the Three Village Historical Society hosted by Mr. Tyler.