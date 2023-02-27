The Four Chaplains: WWII interfaith heroes

Lauren Jessop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFojS_0l0jyDA300
Honoring the Four Chaplains. Photograph.Photo byLibrary of Congress

Four World War II U.S. Army chaplains of various faiths –­ a rabbi, a priest, and two ministers –­ acted selflessly, saving the lives of many sailors, after their ship, the USAT Dorchester, was hit and sunk by a torpedo in 1942.

The Dorchester, a former luxury liner converted into an Army transport ship, was carrying 902 servicemen, merchant seamen, and civilian workers, and was part of a convoy being escorted by three Coast Guard Cutters on their way from Newfoundland, Canada to an American base in Greenland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBWBR_0l0jyDA300
U.S. Army Transport DorchesterPhoto byU.S. Coast Guard

In the early morning hours on February 3, 1942, the ship was torpedoed by a German U boat. The torpedo struck well below the ship’s water line, killing scores of men, and wounding many more. As the ship began sinking, the four chaplains put themselves last as they tended to the wounded and guided sailors to safety.

The four chaplains are:

Lt. George Fox, a Methodist minister, was born in Lewistown, Pennsylvania in 1900. He left school at the age of 17 to join the Army. As a World War I medical corps assistant, he earned the Silver Star, Purple Heart, and the French Croix de Guerre. He returned home to Altoona, completed his last year of high school, worked for some time, and started a family. He later earned a college degree, then attended seminary school, and was ordained in 1934. In 1942, at the age of 42, he joined the Army Chaplain Service and went on active duty the same day his son enlisted in the Marine Corps.

Lt. Alexander Goode, a Jewish rabbi, was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1911 and grew up in Washington, D.C. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was ordained in 1937 and began serving at his first synagogue in York, Pennsylvania. Goode tried to join the Army in 1941 and was told he was not needed but was accepted after the bombing of Pearl Harbor later that year. In January 1943, at the age of 32, Goode boarded the Dorchester.

Lt. John Washington, a Roman Catholic priest, was born in Newark, New Jersey in 1908 and had decided to become a priest by the time he entered high school. He was ordained in 1935 and assigned to St. Stephen’s Church in Arlington, now known as Kearney, NJ. After the Pearl Harbor attack, Washington received an appointment as an Army chaplain.

Lt. Clark Poling, a Dutch Reformed minister, was born in Columbus, Ohio in 1910. He was raised in Massachusetts and lived in Poughkeepsie, New York before graduating from Rutgers University in New Jersey in 1933. In 1936, he graduated from Yale Divinity School after which he served as pastor of a church in Schenectady, New York. Following in his father’s footsteps, he volunteered for service at the outbreak of war in 1941 – the­ older Poling having served as a chaplain in World War I.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ejqa_0l0jyDA300
Four Chaplains monument, Ann Arbor, MichiganPhoto byUser Carptrash on en.wikipedia is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0.

German U-boats were a known threat in the area, so even though they were only 150 miles from their destination, Captain Hans J. Danielson ordered the men to sleep in their clothing and keep life jackets on. Many disregarded the order.

According to accounts posted to the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation, a website dedicated to preserving the memory of the chaplains, men were stumbling around in the darkness, and those who ignored the order to remain dressed rushed topside where they were confronted by a blast of Arctic air and the realization that death awaited.

Men jumped into lifeboats, over-crowding them to the point of capsizing. Through the chaos, the four chaplains quickly and quietly spread out among the soldiers, caring for the wounded, and guiding disoriented men to safety.

“Witnesses of that terrible night remember hearing the four men offer prayers for the dying and encouragement for those who would live,” said Wyatt R. Fox, son of Reverend Fox.

One witness, Private William B. Bednar, found himself floating in oil-smeared water surrounded by dead bodies and debris. “I could hear men crying, pleading, praying,” Bednar recalls. “I could also hear the chaplains preaching courage. Their voices were the only thing that kept me going.”

Rabbi Goode was said to have stopped a sailor who tried to return to his cabin for his gloves. The rabbi said, “Never mind, I have two pairs,” and gave the man his gloves. The sailor realized only later that Goode had given him his own gloves.

At some point the chaplains had begun distributing life jackets from a storage locker, and when they were all given out, they removed their own, giving them away as well. “It was the finest thing I have seen or hope to see this side of heaven,” said John Ladd, another survivor who saw the chaplains’ selfless act.

When the torpedo hit, the captain alerted that the Dorchester was taking on water rapidly and gave the order to abandon ship. It was less than 20 minutes later she would slip beneath the Atlantic’s icy waters. There were 230 survivors.

As the ship went down, survivors reported seeing the four chaplains at the ship’s stern, in prayer, and with arms linked, braced against the slanting deck.

On December 19, 1944, Congress posthumously awarded the chaplains the Purple Heart and Distinguished Service Cross. An attempt was made to confer Medals of Honor to each, but the requirements state the act of heroism must have been performed “under fire.” Since their actions took place after the torpedo struck, they did not qualify.

To remedy the situation, in 1960 Congress unanimously approved a special award which was intended to have the same significance as the Medal of Honor

A one-time-only posthumous Special Medal for Heroism was authorized by Congress and a “Four Chaplains’ Medal” was presented to their next of kin on January 18, 1961 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

In 1948, a 3-cent postage stamp was issued in honor of the chaplains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZv8k_0l0jyDA300
Four Chaplains Postage Stamp, 1948Photo byWikimedia Commons

Four Chaplains Day is commemorated annually on February 3 to honor the men’s extraordinary examples of faith, bravery, and selflessness.

