Park Day 2023: volunteer day set for annual historic sites cleanup

Lauren Jessop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4Usu_0ksDZaFx00
Gettysburg BattlefieldPhoto byLauren Jessop

Note: The article was updated with additional information on registering sites in need of volunteers.

If you are looking for a volunteer event to fulfill service hours for yourself or an organization, what could be better than participating in a project to help maintain and preserve some of our country’s historic sites?

Park Day is an annual event that encourages individuals or groups to volunteer for cleanup efforts at various historic sites around the country. It is sponsored by American Battlefield Trust, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission it is to preserve America’s hallowed battlegrounds and educate the public about what happened on them and why it matters.

This year’s event is scheduled for April 15. Their website says that in over 27 years, volunteers have racked up more than 450,000 hours of labor on projects large and small.

There are currently over 65 sites registered, and the objective is to keep historic sites and battlefields clean and maintained. Projects will include painting, garden maintenance, trash and leaf removal, marker cleanup, and trail and fence building.

American Battlefield Trust says the goal of Park Day is to provide Americans with opportunities to lend a hand at their communities’ historic sites while learning about its history. Although their main focus is on the preservation of Revolutionary War, Civil War, and War of 1812 battlefields, they welcome “all historical parks, homes, museums, forts, cemeteries, and more” to join them and host an event.

You can find a host project. or register a site, via their website which includes an interactive map. Volunteers must register with the sites directly, and clicking on a particular project will provide everything you need to know ­– the location, dates, times, and registration information. Be sure to double check the date as not all projects are scheduled for April 15.

Park Coordinator Eugene Stickley said they would love to add as many new sites as possible. Register via this link by March 15, 2023 to have your historic site included as a project.

In addition to the satisfaction that volunteer work brings, their announcement says registered participants will receive official Park Day water bottles and may have the chance to hear a local historian describe the people and events that took place at the location.

American Battlefield Trust believes history education is the foundation of good citizenship and that visiting and learning about battlefields not only connects people to history, it provides them with opportunities to learn firsthand about the events and soldiers who helped forge our nation.

They see preserved battlefields as living memorials to the soldiers who fought on them, and they seek to pass the stories of heroism and sacrifice on to the next generation of Americans. “They are also the final resting places for countless young soldiers who were buried where they fell, their graves unmarked and largely forgotten.”

The organization has saved more than 55,000 acres of battlefield land in 24 states to date, and they continue to work to preserve more. In addition to listing their projects, their website contains a wealth of history and educational resources.

“Our history – the good, the bad, the heroic, the regretful – shapes who we are as Americans today. That history can serve as a powerful lesson and inspiration, but only if it can be preserved.”

