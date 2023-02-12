An unusual burial place for one of Easton’s founders

Easton Public Library, Easton, PA Photo by Lauren Jessop

Patrons who visit the Easton Public Library may not notice the marble slab surrounded by a simple black metal fence with a bronze marker, noting its historical significance, sitting near the entrance of the building.

William Parsons was chosen by Thomas Penn to lay out the city of Easton in 1752. He was, among many other things, the surveyor general of the Province of Pennsylvania from 1741-1748. He died in 1757 and was buried in the graveyard of the German Reformed Church –­ the oldest in Easton.

In an interesting coincidence, in May 1901, the month and year marking the bicentennial anniversary of Parsons’ birth, it was announced that the German Reformed Church Cemetery, located at 5th and Church Streets was to be sold for the site of a new library.

The remains of most of those interred there were relocated to Easton Cemetery, but Parsons is one of a few that were left untouched.

While some sources say only two graves remain –­ the other is a story for another day ­– Pennsylvania Genealogy says the bodies of those who had living relatives at the time were moved to “other locations;” however, there are claims that more than a few were placed in a large vault somewhere on the property.

Organized on July 4, 1811, the Easton Library Company was located in the front room of the home of Peter Miller on Third Street. Following the Civil War, it was reorganized as the Easton Public Library Association, but is has been known as the Easton Public Library since 1895.

The main building of the current library was built and equipped with funds donated by Andrew Carnegie in 1902 and opened to the public in 1903.

William Parsons was born in England on May 6, 1701. As a young man, he was trained in shoemaking, a trade he practiced when he came to Philadelphia in 1720.

He accomplished much during his 56 years.

In addition to being the surveyor general, he served as a justice of the peace, and clerk of the court in Northampton County. In 1753 he was elected to the Assembly, and in 1755, appointed major of the provincial service in command of the Northampton troops during the French and Indian War. Through his personal efforts, the first building for school and worship was erected.

While in Philadelphia and before coming to Easton, Parsons worked as a cobbler. He was ambitious and devoted all his spare time to reading as many books as were available to him, with a particular interest in mathematics. His acquired knowledge gained him entrance to circles that brought him in contact with Benjamin Franklin and the two became friends.

In 1727 Parsons was one of twelve founding members of Franklin’s Junto Club ­– also known as the Leather Apron Club.

The Junto Club was a group of tradesmen and artisans who met weekly to discuss issues of morals, politics, or natural philosophy. The American Philosophical Society was created as a branch of the Junto Club, and still exists today.

Another interesting fact makes Parsons' unusual burial place appropriate; Parsons was one of Pennsylvania’s –­ if not the nation’s –­ first librarians.

In 1731, Franklin convinced Junto Club members to pool their resources and purchase a collection of books they could not have afforded individually. Articles of Agreement were drawn up and 50 shareholders signed on, making it America’s first successful lending library.

The first librarian held the position for a short time and was succeeded briefly by Franklin himself, after which Parsons served in the role from 1734 to 1746. In 1742, the library was formally chartered as “The Library Company of Philadelphia,” by which it is still known.

Parsons began building a stone home at the corner of 4th and Ferry Streets in 1753 and moved in after its completion in April 1757. He had been in failing health and passed away in his new home after occupying it for less than one year on December 17, 1757.

Many years later in 1780, the home was leased by George Taylor, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence until his death in 1781.

One of Easton’s oldest buildings, it has been owned, operated, and maintained by the George Taylor Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the Revolution (DAR) since 1906. It is open to the public during Easton’s Heritage Day celebration in July, as well as for other special events.

History comes alive on Heritage Day, but as participants celebrate Easton’s significance in the founding of the United States, the city’s founder is guarding the library less than one half mile away.

The inscription on the flat marble slab on Parsons’ grave reads:

WILLIAM PARSONS, Esq.,

Born, May 6, 1701. Died, December 22, 1757.

He rocked Easton in her cradle and watched of

her infant footsteps with paternal solicitude.

The date of Parsons’ death on the gravestone is incorrect. He died December 17, 1757.