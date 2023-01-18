Opinion: Don’t like “fake news?” You may be part of the reason it exists

Fake News Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Generally speaking, the definition of fake news is false or misleading information that is presented as news. Spotting it is not difficult if you follow facts, but stopping it is much more difficult and complicated.

Nobody likes fake news. The problem is, it seems these days if someone doesn’t like what they are reading or hearing, they call it fake news. That’s not the way this works.

As one who entered into writing partly because of fake news and my loathing of it, I have witnessed it being spread by its sources, observed the techniques involved, and seen the effects it has had on our culture and society. It has created what someone I follow says are two separate and parallel knowledge universes. We can see people on social media “discussing” an issue while saying the exact opposite of each other, each believing they have it right. The ones with facts win.

While I can’t offer any advice on how to totally get rid of fake news, I can give you some pointers on how to minimize it at least; but I warn you, it takes time and effort, and on the part of many people.

In order to fix a problem, it’s important to analyze what is causing it.

The Problems:

Confirmation bias.

Confirmation bias is the tendency to believe information that you would like to be true or is consistent with your current beliefs; it’s a form of wishful thinking and can cause you to view things less objectively.

It is human nature to do so, and we are all affected by it to varying degrees, but it plays a big part in who and what we believe. The trick is to be aware of it.

An article on the topic in Psychology Today says you can minimize your confirmation bias by taking your opinion and then looking for instances to prove yourself wrong.

This is kind of a catch-22 since you will need to have good sources and fact finding skills to do this properly, not only those that confirm what you believe, but this is discussed later on.

Narratives, talking points, and “weaponized” language.

I recently wrote an opinion piece about how words or phrases are weaponized to influence culture and public opinion on issues or groups of people. This is part of the problem, and the solution I offer is to be able to spot it and “resist getting sucked into the vortex of groupthink” - no matter what side of the political fence you sit on.

We see it on social media all the time; people getting into squabbles over issues and basically parroting the narratives and talking points that are repeated ad nauseam by politicians and the corporate media.

In many cases, if you respectfully press someone that is using a popular talking point for reasons why they believe what they do, they will shut down the conversation due to their lack of having information to back up their opinion. Hopefully, they will realize their fact deficiency and start to do more homework on the subject.

Judging a book by its cover.

A very common thing I have observed is people who read a headline and form an opinion on its contents without ever having clicked on it to open and read it. I know this because it has happened more than once on articles I have authored. Someone posting in the thread will ask a question that was answered in the article, or make a comment as if they were sharing additional information, but it was in there.

This brings me to the next problem - clickbait.

Click bait.

People say they hate clickbait, but it exists because it has shock value and people are curious, or angered, about what they think is inside. This is another thing I have had the opportunity to view from the inside.

I can spend three days collecting information and putting together an article that is full of fact-based and interesting information, but it does not get viewed nearly as many times as something I write ­- like border news -­ that might give people more of a kneejerk reaction to the headline. I don’t write clickbait titles, but it’s easy to see why some outlets do it. It drives people to their websites where engagement is a selling point to advertisers.

If you don’t like clickbait, then ignore it. It’s better to open articles with less “exciting” titles, which will educate you and support the author and publisher as well.

The Solutions:

Read and listen, and then keep at it.

If you are well-read and news savvy, you probably already have a few solid sources that have earned your trust by providing you with verifiable facts and information. Continue to rely on those sources, but always seek out new ones as well. It will not only broaden your knowledge and perspective, but it will also help you sharpen your skills for spotting misinformation.

Your first clue that there is an agenda behind an author’s or a media outlet’s words are unnecessary adjectives used. For example, “The slimy Mr. Smith took a two-hour lunch.” While there may be facts in a piece like that, I usually stop reading at that point. Look for neutral writing that contains links to sources so you can check the facts out for yourself.

Support independent journalists.

The onslaught of fake news over the past several years created a boom for independent journalists. They have worked very hard to bring you information you would not have had access to otherwise. Many of them charge $7 to $10 per month for subscriber only content. Subscribe to a few and support them.

Do your homework.

This will take time and effort, but it will be worth it. Question everything, and remember that it is not necessary to agree with everything someone we follow says. That is part of being an independent thinker. If the agreement scale tips too far to the other side, it may be time to rethink your support of them.

Do some extra research on the topics of the day. It’s empowering to have facts behind your opinions, and it will help validate the sources you use if you are coming up with the same information.

Parenting and education.

We need our schools to teach students how to think critically, not tell them what to think. If you have school-aged children, have conversations with them about thinking critically and how to have respectful discussions with people they disagree with.

Some of our young adults cannot handle hearing opinions that differ from theirs, and it is dangerous not to attempt to find common ground.

Unfortunately, it takes time and effort to be informed, and as with most things, you get out of it what you put into it. Spend more time reading and listening to vetted sources about news topics that interest you, and you will feel more empowered when you can produce solid facts to back up your opinions.

We may not be able to stop fake news from being spread, but with time and effort, we can stop adding to the fuel that feeds the fire.