New Mexico: Border Patrol agent uninjured after being shot by suspected human smuggler

A Border Patrol Agent at work Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

LORDSBURG, New Mexico – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent is uninjured after being shot in the chest multiple times by a suspected human smuggler in New Mexico. After a chase, multiple suspects were arrested.

On January 5, a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) indicated an agent was shot multiple times in the chest at approximately 11:25 a.m. by one of the occupants in a vehicle that was suspected of being involved in human smuggling. The suspects have not been identified yet.

At the time of the incident, the agent was wearing body armor and was able to return fire as the suspect’s vehicle sped away. CBP says the vehicle only traveled a few miles before becoming involved in a rollover where agents took six people into custody.

Injuries sustained by two of the suspects required them to be flown to a trauma center in El Paso, Texas. The agent was medically evaluated and released.

CBP says an investigation has been initiated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the incident is under review by the Office of Professional Responsibility, and the New Mexico State Police are also assisting.

Most of the border activity is happening in Texas and Arizona, and we do not hear much news about illegal border crossings and human and drug smuggling in New Mexico, but the state shares 180 miles of international border with Mexico.

CBP has not released December statistics yet, but as of November 2022, two months into Fiscal Year 2023, there have been 20,972 people apprehended after illegally crossing into the state, up slightly from the same time last year. The majority (19,148) are single adults.