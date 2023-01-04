Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for it

Everyone is welcome Photo by Katie Moum on Unsplash

Sanctuary cities are having to put their money where their mouths are of late. Until recently, the cities that welcomed everyone, “regardless of their immigration status,” went about their business without much ado, excepting for an occasional crime-related story linked to illegal immigration. Once push came to shove, and illegal aliens began showing up at their doorstep in droves, their welcoming policies appeared to be merely virtue signaling.

When the you-know-what hit the fan at the southwest border, with over 200,000 illegal border crossings every month since last March, and Governor Greg Abbott of Texas began sending busloads of people northward, only then did the politicians of certain sanctuary cities seem to run over to the switch and turn off the welcome light.

There are many cases of “too little, too late” going on here. It never fails to amaze me at how society in general is reactive rather than proactive. Many of us following the border crisis could see this freight train coming a mile away, but the Biden administration, and specifically the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), kept telling us the border was secure, while at the same time broadening the rules for asylum, and doing everything in their power not to deport people, which created an incentive for more to come. And so, the cycle continues.

New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and now Denver have all issued emergency declarations due to the burden that an influx of illegal aliens has put on their jurisdictions’ services. Even Governor Gavin Newsom of California has said his state is overwhelmed by the crisis. Having spent millions of dollars to accommodate the newcomers, they are all asking for federal funds to help offset the costs incurred.

A “sanctuary city” is a jurisdiction that limits cooperation with federal immigration agencies such as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and their efforts to enforce our country’s immigration laws.

The policies in such locales include prohibiting police or city employees from questioning people about their immigration status and refusing requests by federal authorities to detain people beyond their release date if they were imprisoned for breaking local law. Washington, D.C. even introduced a bill that would allow anyone over the age of 18 regardless of their immigration status to be eligible to vote for local offices and ballot questions as long as they have lived in the District for more than 30 days. To date, the bill has not passed.

Personally, I have a problem with any entity that turns up its nose at federal authorities trying to enforce our nation's immigration laws, puts out the welcome mat to everyone, and then asks for federal money when people take them up on their offer. It’s kind of like inviting a bunch of people to a party and not expecting everyone to show up, but when they do, and you can’t afford the refreshments, you ask your neighbor who had no interest in participating in the festive event to help pay for it.

This hypocrisy was highlighted in a recent comment by Denver Joint Information Center’s representative, Mikayla Ortega, when she said, “This has been extremely taxing on city resources. We are not a border community. We don't have federal resources like border communities do. So, the help that we can provide in Denver is very limited. And we're at the point where we're not able to sustain much longer. We're at our breaking point.”

She obviously hasn’t heard what border communities like El Paso, Texas or Yuma, Arizona are saying, which is they are completely overwhelmed and are not always being reimbursed by the federal government.

As of January 3, the Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard the city of El Paso maintains shows their total estimated costs for 2022 at almost $10 million of which the federal government has reimbursed them $6 million. Also, last week, the president of Yuma Regional Medical Center announced they had $20 million in unpaid medical services rendered to illegals over the past six months, but to date, no one is paying for that.

Illegal border crossings continue to break records, and there are tens of thousands of migrants currently traveling through Central America and Mexico with every intention of reaching the United States and claiming asylum. If the Biden administration is either unwilling or unable to fix the problem, where do the proponents of an open border think all these people are going to go? Social services, as well as medical and education systems are being overwhelmed in many cities as it is.

The officials of a number of sanctuary cities have stated that the federal government is at fault for not addressing and updating immigration laws, but even so, those laws cannot possibly allow an unlimited number of people from all over the world to come to the U.S. There needs to be limits and a fair process in order to maintain balance in our communities and our economy, not to mention national security.

Plugging the holes in our current system, taking a good, hard look at the root causes for people leaving their homes in other countries, and Mexico enforcing its borders and immigration laws are necessary first steps to getting this situation under control.

In the meantime, if you invite people to your party, you should pay for it.