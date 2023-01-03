Add Denver to U.S. cities overwhelmed by illegal immigration crisis; “We’re at our breaking point”

Denver emergency shelter activated to accommodate arrivals from southern border Photo by Denver Office of Emergency Management

DENVER, Colorado – Denver is the latest city to reach crisis status due to the large number of illegal aliens arriving and seeking assistance. Last week, a city representative stated, “We’re at our breaking point.”

The list of non-border cities that have reached capacity, or are over-capacity, to house illegal aliens is growing as unprecedented numbers of illegal border crossings continue. New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago have recently issued states of emergency, and last May, Portland, Maine announced they could no longer accept asylum seekers due to lack of housing. On December 15, the mayor of Denver issued a state of emergency and they can now be added to the list.

City officials are not blaming Abbott’s buses or the fact they are a sanctuary city for the current crisis; they say it is an immigration problem that has not been addressed by the federal government.

On December 30, Denver’s Office of Emergency Management posted the city has spent more than $1 million on sheltering and related costs since the beginning of the month, they were on track to spend $3 million over the next few months, and are seeking state and federal funds to help with the expenses. They note they are sheltering approximately 1,500 aliens per night.

“This has been extremely taxing on city resources. We are not a border community. We don't have federal resources like border communities do,” said Mikayla Ortega, Denver Joint Information Center representative, according to Denver 7. “So, the help that we can provide in Denver is very limited. And we're at the point where we're not able to sustain much longer. We're at our breaking point.”

According to the latest daily update provided by the city:

As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 2:

Number of Migrants that Arrived Overnight: 225

Total Number of Migrants Served by the City since Dec. 9: approximately 3,485

Number of Migrants Sheltered in City Emergency Shelters: 1,089

Number of Migrants Sheltered in Partner Emergency Shelters: 740

They state their resources remain at capacity and they are asking for donations of clothing, backpacks and duffel bags. Temple Emanuel has stepped up and has become the drop off site for those donations.

“The State of Colorado did approve $1.5 million dollars for assistance, and then there's $2.5 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan) funding that's been made available statewide. So Denver will get some but… we're exceeding those resources,” Ortega said. “It's really important to be clear that the border crisis coming to our doorstep is not because Denver is a welcoming city. It is a result of the federal government not fixing the immigration problem that has been in existence for decades.”

The city also hired more than 100 people to help staff the shelters.

According to Ortega, many of the newly arrived aliens told them that “nonprofit groups have sent them to Denver. Some of them have said border communities have sent them to Denver… we're doing our absolute best to ensure that we can serve people and to ensure that a humanitarian crisis does not land in the streets of Denver.”