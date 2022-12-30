Delaware Water Gap, PA

Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle Inn

Lauren Jessop

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pennsylvania – What do blenders, boxing, and music have in common? They are all just a part of the fascinating history of the small town of Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania and the historic Castle Inn.

If you are one of the thousands of people who travel through “the Gap” during the summer months, chances are you have passed by this treasure trove of history without even realizing it. The inn sits back one block off of Route 611, and is a stone’s throw from Route 80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWKHe_0jyMbOOh00
Vintage Castle Inn photo.Photo byCourtesy of Castle Inn

We recently took advantage of one of the guided walking tours offered by the inn and led by its curator, Scott Fabian. Mr. Fabian has done his research, and the one-hour program he has put together takes you through the property while providing you with interesting information and historical facts on the buildings and some of the people that inhabited the town in its heyday 110 years ago.

Delaware Water Gap was once a popular summer destination for people to escape from the “heat, dust, and lack of sanitation” in New York City and Philadelphia. The train station that once stood down the street had eight trains from New York City and six from Philadelphia arriving daily.

It is difficult to imagine that back in the early 1900s, this quaint little town had hundreds of thousands of people coming to stay at the 50 hotels and boarding houses that are no longer in existence, with the exception of one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSpvA_0jyMbOOh00
Current photo of Castle Inn.Photo byCourtesy of Castle Inn

The Castle Inn was built by Dimmick Daniel Drake in 1906 and was one of the last of the great hotels to be erected in the area. It was designed by German architect Karl Robert Brueckner and constructed of poured concrete and American Chestnut timber beams, a European construction technique that was unusual in the U.S. at the time. There were 52 rooms with brass beds, Turkish rugs, and mahogany furniture. Each room also had a pedestal sink with running spring water – also unusual for the time.

Some of the other amenities included mosaic floors, “1600 electric lights,” a barbershop, an ice cream parlor, bowling alleys, a billiard parlor, and a swimming pool.

Two additional buildings were added to the 36-acre property, which is now down to three acres; a 5,000 square foot Music Hall where concerts were held, and a dining room which could seat up to 500 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEowT_0jyMbOOh00
Vintage postcard, Delaware Water Gap.Photo byCourtesy of Castle Inn

According to Fabian, in 1912, the legendary conductor, composer and arranger, John Philip Sousa and his band arrived by train, marched up the street, and performed for 875 people in the Music Hall for the price of a $1 ticket. Famed opera singer Enrico Caruso also sang there. Sadly, in 1985, the building burned down.

Business at the Castle Inn dried up due to the advent of the automobile in the 1920s and the onset of the Great Depression, and from 1928 to 1930, the entire facility was rented out and run as a boxing training retreat for prominent boxers from New York City. The most notable of these was James J. Braddock, who became known as the Cinderella Man. Ron Howard produced a movie by the same name with Braddock played by Russel Crowe. Others who trained there included Al Singer, Jack “Kid” Berg, and Tony Canzoneri.

After World War II, the inn became rundown and was shuttered up, signaling the end of its first life. Then, in 1952, musician Fred Waring, Sr. purchased it.

Fred Waring (1900 – 1984) was an American musician, bandleader, and radio and television personality, who was also known as “The Man Who Taught America to Sing.” In addition, he was a promoter and financial backer of the Waring Blendor (spelling intentional), the first modern electric blender on the market.

While pursuing a degree in architecture at Penn State, Waring organized bands that would play for events at various colleges and ultimately decided to make music his career. By the 1930s, he had put together a 55-piece jazz orchestra called, “Fred Waring’s Pennsylvanians.”

During World War II, the Pennsylvanians had a daily radio show, but also made appearances at war bond rallies, and at Army and Navy training camps. By 1949, Waring had a weekly television spot.

After Waring purchased Castle Inn, it was closed to the public for over 50 years as he ran his music empire out of it.

The Pennsylvanians, when not on the road performing, used the facility for recording and rehearsals, and Waring also ran choral workshops for students in the summer. During this time the first floor of the main building was taken over to house Shawnee Press, Waring’s educational sheet music printing company.

After Waring’s death, his family kept the business going for a while, but it again became rundown and boarded up, and they sold it in 2000.

Castle Inn’s third life began in 2005 when current owners Frank and Theresa Paccione bought it. They have spent a great deal of time, effort, and money to restore it as close as possible to its original state, and there are still works in progress.

Theresa spent five months scraping linoleum to expose the beautiful tile floor in the ice cream parlor where the printing presses once stood.

That area is now Zoe’s Café and Ice Cream Emporium, and it was originally an apothecary. Sitting at the tables that came from Tavern on the Green in New York and listening to Fred Waring music, which is always playing, is like stepping back in time briefly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eayks_0jyMbOOh00
Zoe's Cafe and Ice Cream Emporium.Photo byLauren Jessop

The tour takes you through the main building where you will find the Shoppes and businesses, and includes a trip to the second floor where there are now offices instead of guest rooms. Your guide gives you more history as you walk around the outside of the building on your way to The Hall and its kitchen.

The Hall is a large, elegant two-story building that, when it opened in 1911, served as both the dining hall and the front lobby of the inn. The building’s exterior looks as if it is covered in tile, but Fabian explained it is actually constructed of enameled brick.

The Hall consists of two levels; the Concourse on the first floor, and the Grande Ballroom on the second floor. Both have beautiful high ceilings and large windows, and they are available for private events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWoPd_0jyMbOOh00
"The Hall" at Castle Inn.Photo byLauren Jessop

When spring arrives, historical and Native American trolley tours will be available and we will be sure to go back to check them out.

So, if you are looking for something to do on a weekend, take a trip to Delaware Water Gap and visit Castle Inn, where you can combine shopping, history, and food.

The Castle Inn is located at 20 Delaware Ave., Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania, and they are open Friday through Sunday. The Shoppes and Zoe’s Ice Cream Emporium have different hours, so please visit their website for more information.

Tours are available Friday through Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for 12-17 years, and there is no charge for children under the age of 12. Meet in the lobby of the Shoppes.

# Delaware Water Gap# History# Castle Inn# Fred Waring# Tourism

