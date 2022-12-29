Illegal crossings at northern border up 943% from last year

Border Patrol agents patrolling northern border. Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently released its statistics for November which showed another month of record-breaking numbers; there were 233,740 encounters at the southwest land border. What may surprise people is the number of illegal aliens encountered at our northern border, which are up 943% over November of last year.

CBP’s Swanton Sector recorded 393 encounters in November. While that does not sound like much, especially when compared to the ongoing surge at the southern border, it is a huge increase from the 38 encounters they had in November 2021.

On December 11, we reported that the Swanton Sector’s encounters in October were up 676% over the year before, going from 43 in 2021 to 334 in 2022.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said they have seen “a steady increase since May 2022 which has not relented.”

Two months into Fiscal Year 2023, there have been 727 illegal border crossers encountered. If the trend continues, by the end of December, they may reach or surpass FY 22’s total of 1,065, a marked increase from FY 21, when the total was 365.

Swanton Sector border encounters up 943% Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

New York accounts for approximately two-thirds of the total with 503, and Vermont has seen 224.

FY 23 encounters in New York per U.S. CBP figures. Photo by Lauren Jessop

FY 23 encounters in Vermont per U.S. CBP figures. Photo by Lauren Jessop

The cartels have created a new smuggling route from Canada. Once the migrants reach Mexico, they fly them from Mexico City to Quebec, where they are then escorted by smugglers across the U.S. border.

On December 20, Garcia tweeted that the harsh weather conditions in northeastern New York and Vermont did not deter agents from protecting our borders as he shared photos of an apprehension that took place in Mooers, New York, a town that sits less than five miles from the Canadian border.

As in other sectors, Border Patrol agents rely upon the assistance of their four-legged agents to track illegal border crossers. Scooby was helping out in Vermont last week.