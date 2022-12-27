Break-ins and bailouts; residents in Texas border communities impacted by crime as illegal alien surge continues

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Photo by Texas DPS

Reports of crimes committed by illegal aliens on private property in Texas border communities are nothing new unfortunately, and there were two incidents of particular concern that occurred in or near Kinney County this past week – a vehicle pursuit ending in a bailout, and an attempted break-in on a ranch.

On December 26, Ali Bradley of NewsNation obtained security camera footage from a ranch owner showing four men the owner says are illegal aliens, attempting to break her door in.

Deborah Douglas, 72, told Bradley they have spent $13,000 reinforcing their home with steel shutters and window screens, “so people can’t get in.” She also said that on her own property, she is constantly looking over her shoulder. “You spend your hard earned money to buy something, build something—I can’t even go out on my front porch with a cup of coffee without a gun on me…”

Douglas said this is the second time this has happened, and carries a gun when she goes outside.

Kinney County has a population of about 3,600, and Brackettville, the county seat, has roughly 1,600. They have had their share of vehicle pursuits and bailouts over the past few years, as well as automobile thefts and the destruction of ranchers’ fences and property.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on December 24, The Kinney County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) posted an alert to residents regarding a vehicle pursuit which ended in a bailout in the area. They were warned that all occupants were to be considered armed and dangerous and were advised to “Stay in doors and keep all doors and vehicles locked.”

Several hours later, KCSO posted that they, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and U.S. Border Patrol, were remaining in the area of Fort Clark Springs and within the city of Brackettville to search for five subjects.

DPS also posted an alert that afternoon saying that numerous occupants had bailed into the brush after a high-speed chase.

According to them, one of their troopers “heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the brush and that several weapons were located during a search of the area. They also urged the public to be cautious and to avoid the area.

Both KCSO and DPS promised updates when available, but as of this writing no such updates have been posted.

It is safe to assume that human smugglers and their clients are responsible for chases with law enforcement, and those committing the break-ins and other crimes are “gotaways.” Gotaways are individuals who are not turning themselves in to Border Patrol to claim asylum and are attempting to evade law enforcement. There were 73,000 in November, and in Fiscal Year 2022, there were at least 600,000.