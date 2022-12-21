Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in Easton

Ceremonial wreaths honoring branches of the military Photo by Richard Jessop

EASTON, Pennsylvania – Last weekend the Easton community joined millions of others across the country in wreath laying ceremonies as part of Wreaths Across America, a national event that honors those who served our country.

On Saturday, December 17, the George Taylor Chapter, NSDAR (DAR), hosted their second annual Wreaths Across America event at the Historic Easton Cemetery. After a meaningful ceremony, volunteers who attended placed 297 wreaths on the graves of veterans.

Wreaths Across America 2022 Easton Photo by Richard Jessop

Local scout troops took part in the ceremony; Boy Scout Troop 29 posted the colors, and the American Heritage Girls Troop 0516 placed the ceremonial wreaths. Adding a special touch to the occasion, the ceremony began with Kristen Morgenstern singing the National Anthem, and concluded with Joan Caffrey Stocker playing Taps off in the distance.

George Taylor monument and grave at Historic Easton Cemetery Photo by Lauren Jessop

In addition to the groups and individuals taking part in the ceremony, local residents and members of the Valley Forge Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) were in attendance, and Lowe’s of Phillipsburg, New Jersey sent two of their employees to help the chapter run the event.

During the ceremony Chapter regent Donna Schrantz placed a wreath on the grave of George Taylor, signer of the Declaration of Independence, and the patriot for which the chapter is named.

George Taylor Chapter, NSDAR Regent Donna Schrantz places wreath on George Taylor's grave Photo by Lauren Jessop

Wreaths Across America (WAA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery started by Maine businessman Morill Worcester in 1992.

“Remember, Honor, Teach” is the organization’s mission and the WAA events are free, non-political, and honor our nation’s veterans who are laid to rest in over 3,500 locations nationwide.

Visit their website to learn more about Wreaths Across America and consider sponsoring a wreath and taking part in a ceremony near you next year.

For those in the Easton area who are interested, you can stay in touch with the George Taylor Chapter, NSDAR on their Facebook page to view more photos of the event, for information about next year’s WAA ceremony, and other events they host throughout the year.