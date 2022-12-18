Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El Paso

"Manhole" Photo by Joe Shlabotnik is licensed under CC BY 2.0

EL PASO, Texas – The number of illegal border crossings is at record highs in El Paso, Texas, and not everyone is turning themselves in to Border Patrol to claim asylum. Smugglers are getting creative with their clients who are attempting to enter the country undetected, and now, local residents have spotted groups of illegal aliens coming out of sewer manholes and taking off into neighborhoods.

A KVIA-TV news crew witnessed five or six people come out of a manhole on the evening of December 14 in Segundo Barrio, a section of El Paso that sits along the border with Mexico.

Residents in the El Paso area, according to KVIA, have been witness to this new smuggling route since October, and the groups emerging from the manholes are sometimes as large as 30.

Rosalinda Tapia, a local resident, spoke with a reporter from KVIA and told them she has lived in the area her entire life but “has never witnessed anything like what she has seen in recent weeks.”

Tapia said she has witnessed people “emerging from underneath” and heading into the neighborhood. She said the illegal aliens are being guided by people who know the area and are told to hide behind the residents’ back doors while they call for someone to pick them up. She said her complex has been chosen as a pick up zone.

“They come any time of the day or night,” said Tapia. She also told the reporter that the illegals try to open every car nearby, she is concerned about her safety, and she is now shopping for a firearm.

During a press conference on December 15, according to the New York Post, El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said they were in daily communication “with their Customs and Border Patrol partners so they can increase patrols in that area because people are coming through, and we want to make sure they are getting census so they know who is entering.”

There are currently around 2,400 illegal border crossers a day in El Paso and that number is predicted to double when Title 42 ends on December 20.

The illegals who are coming out of the manholes in the city would be considered gotaways since they are not being apprehended. The Post notes that migrants from countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico do not often qualify for asylum and frequently turn to smugglers and risky ways of entering the United States.