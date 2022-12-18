El Paso, TX

Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El Paso

Lauren Jessop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WT8DX_0jmYzXNg00
"Manhole"Photo byJoe Shlabotnik is licensed under CC BY 2.0

EL PASO, Texas – The number of illegal border crossings is at record highs in El Paso, Texas, and not everyone is turning themselves in to Border Patrol to claim asylum. Smugglers are getting creative with their clients who are attempting to enter the country undetected, and now, local residents have spotted groups of illegal aliens coming out of sewer manholes and taking off into neighborhoods.

A KVIA-TV news crew witnessed five or six people come out of a manhole on the evening of December 14 in Segundo Barrio, a section of El Paso that sits along the border with Mexico.

Residents in the El Paso area, according to KVIA, have been witness to this new smuggling route since October, and the groups emerging from the manholes are sometimes as large as 30.

Rosalinda Tapia, a local resident, spoke with a reporter from KVIA and told them she has lived in the area her entire life but “has never witnessed anything like what she has seen in recent weeks.”

Tapia said she has witnessed people “emerging from underneath” and heading into the neighborhood. She said the illegal aliens are being guided by people who know the area and are told to hide behind the residents’ back doors while they call for someone to pick them up. She said her complex has been chosen as a pick up zone.

“They come any time of the day or night,” said Tapia. She also told the reporter that the illegals try to open every car nearby, she is concerned about her safety, and she is now shopping for a firearm.

During a press conference on December 15, according to the New York Post, El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said they were in daily communication “with their Customs and Border Patrol partners so they can increase patrols in that area because people are coming through, and we want to make sure they are getting census so they know who is entering.”

There are currently around 2,400 illegal border crossers a day in El Paso and that number is predicted to double when Title 42 ends on December 20.

The illegals who are coming out of the manholes in the city would be considered gotaways since they are not being apprehended. The Post notes that migrants from countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico do not often qualify for asylum and frequently turn to smugglers and risky ways of entering the United States.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# El Paso# Illegal Immigration# Human Smuggling# Border Crisis# Manholes

Comments / 56

Published by

Lauren Jessop, aka Billie Hall, has a need for balance, a strong sense of fairness, and digs for facts before forming an opinion. Facts are always the foundation for everything she writes.

Easton, PA
644 followers

More from Lauren Jessop

Easton, PA

Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in Easton

Ceremonial wreaths honoring branches of the militaryPhoto byRichard Jessop. EASTON, Pennsylvania – Last weekend the Easton community joined millions of others across the country in wreath laying ceremonies as part of Wreaths Across America, a national event that honors those who served our country.

Read full story
El Paso, TX

Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 ends

EL PASO, Texas – As we wait yet again to see if Title 42 will remain in effect or be lifted, the city of El Paso is being deluged by illegal aliens that have either been released by Border Patrol, or those who are avoiding authorities altogether. Last weekend, the mayor declared a state of disaster; with shelters at capacity, there are hundreds of people sleeping at the airport, and in cardboard forts on the sidewalks.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: You can't have border nimbyism, it’s in everyone’s backyard

Large group of illegal aliens after crossing the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, TexasPhoto byLauren Jessop. Not in my backyard, nimbyism, or NIMBY; the terms and acronym that mean it’s easy for you to look the other way when something is happening to someone else, as long as it’s not happening to you. Many people in the United States seem complacent about the crisis at the southwest border, and they probably don’t realize it, but it will affect them in one way or another.

Read full story
51 comments
Illinois State

Satanic Temple holiday display sits in Illinois capitol next to Nativity scene and menorah

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants freedom of speech as well as the freedom of religious expression, and The Satanic Temple, which regularly puts those rights to the test has done so again – this time inside the Illinois Capitol rotunda. They have placed their display that includes a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of apples next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays.

Read full story
109 comments
Troy, VT

Border Patrol canine sniffs out Mexican nationals in Vermont near Canadian border as illegal crossings continue to rise

Canine agent helps detect illegal border crossers in VermontPhoto byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. Swanton Sector Border Patrol were recently tipped off by one of their canine agents to the location of five Mexican nationals trying to evade detection near the Canadian border in Vermont.

Read full story
33 comments
California State

California Gov. Newsom says state is overwhelmed by illegal immigration crisis

"Border Fence. Imperial Sand Dunes, California. 2009"Photo by.WHITE. licensed under CCBY 2.0. In an interview at the border on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state is overwhelmed by the current illegal immigration crisis, and if Title 42 is lifted next week as scheduled, they will be unable to handle the expected influx.

Read full story
203 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekend

Over 7,000 illegal aliens crossed the border into El Paso, Texas last weekend, prompting alerts from Border Patrol to residents as hundreds were released into the city – some have gone up to homes asking for help.

Read full story
5 comments
Vermont State

Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling route

U.S.-Canada border;Photo byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. While the massive number of illegal border crossings at the southern border has drawn much of our attention, things are happening at the northern border as well. The number of illegal crossings from Canada into New York and Vermont has been steadily growing and there are reports that cartels are flying illegal aliens from Mexico into Canada, and then smuggling them into the U.S.

Read full story
393 comments
Eagle Pass, TX

Group of more than 700 illegal aliens apprehended in Eagle Pass, Texas by Border Patrol, numbers expected to increase

Group of 704 aliens apprehended in Eagle Pass;Photo byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. Illegal aliens are crossing the southern border in groups numbering in the hundreds, and officials have concerns those numbers will increase with the expected discontinuation of public health order Title 42 in the coming weeks.

Read full story
235 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignation

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – A Biden administration official has been charged with a second felony after allegedly stealing another suitcase from an airport – this time, in Las Vegas. The first charge was for stealing a woman’s suitcase from the Minneapolis airport in September.

Read full story
5 comments

Border crisis making domestic air travel less safe: air marshals forced to deploy to border, some will refuse

Air Marshal National Council logo;Photo byAMNC Facebook. The holiday season is a busy time for travel in the United States, yet the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has pulled Federal Air Marshals (FAMs) from their duties on passenger flights and is sending them to the border to help process illegal aliens.

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

Biden admin nuclear official charged with felony theft in Minnesota

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A nuclear official in the Biden administration has been placed on leave and could see prison time after being charged with felony theft. They were caught on surveillance cameras back in September taking a woman’s luggage from the carousel at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport. The bag and its contents are valued at $2,325.

Read full story
7 comments
Plymouth, MA

Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts – There is probably no better place to be the weekend before Thanksgiving than Plymouth, Massachusetts, the very place where the tradition of celebrating the holiday began 401 years ago.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feet

HOUSTON, Texas – The saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas” seems to be holding true, with two new Guinness World Records documented in Houston recently; the world’s largest book, and the largest feet on a living female.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas woman

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling wildlife into the United States and fleeing from border officials during the attempt. Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, from Katy, Texas told Border Patrol officers the wooden box in her vehicle contained beer, but fled when they discovered the monkey.

Read full story

Chaos at the Border Weekly Roundup: Human smuggling, drugs, and criminals

While you see some of the bigger stories about the border on a fairly regular basis, putting a weekly roundup of activity together in one place gives you a much better picture of how widespread and overwhelming it is.

Read full story
Texas State

TX Gov. Abbott adds Philly as drop-off location for bused illegals

PHILADELPHIA, PA – As border towns in Texas struggle with the influx of illegal immigrants being released into their communities, the state’s governor has been making authorities in sanctuary cities put their money where their mouths are.

Read full story
15 comments
Syracuse, NY

Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern border

WATERTOWN, NY – We know human smuggling is a 24/7 event at our southern border, but we may not realize it is happening at our northern border as well. This week, Border Patrol agents in upstate New York thwarted an attempt at our border with Canada.

Read full story
1 comments

October 2022 border statistics released; illegal border crossings up 39% from October 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released its operational statistics for the month of October, and they are starting Fiscal Year 2023 off with 230,678 illegal alien encounters at the southwest border, a 1.3% increase from September, and a 39.9% increase from October 2021, which had 164,837. There were also over 64,000 “gotaways.”

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy