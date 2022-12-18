Opinion: You can't have border nimbyism, it’s in everyone’s backyard

Large group of illegal aliens after crossing the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas Photo by Lauren Jessop

Not in my backyard, nimbyism, or NIMBY; the terms and acronym that mean it’s easy for you to look the other way when something is happening to someone else, as long as it’s not happening to you. Many people in the United States seem complacent about the crisis at the southwest border, and they probably don’t realize it, but it will affect them in one way or another.

As someone who has been following the situation closely for some time now, I can say that it seems most people could care less about the issue. It’s a NIMBY thing – if it’s "not in your backyard” and doesn’t affect you, then why care, right?

I hate to say it, but it is in everyone’s backyard now. Some states are more negatively impacted than others, but there is no state that is untouched by it at this point.

The border states of Texas and Arizona are being hardest hit right now because they are dealing with an unprecedented number of illegal border crossers up close and personal. They are on the front lines and are bearing the brunt of the cost of services needed to deal with illegal aliens released by Border Patrol and people physically being in their communities.

The residents in communities close to the border also have gotaways (600,000 in FY 2022, and 73,000 in November alone) coming through their property and damaging ranch fences. They have smugglers leading law enforcement on high-speed chases, and aliens coming up to their homes asking for help or food.

These are just some of the highlights.

Title 42, the public health order that has been used since 2020 to expel illegals quickly after crossing the border, has been the only policy put to some use by the Biden administration, but of the more than 230,000 individuals apprehended in October, there were only 78,000 Title 42 expulsions. With the policy set to expire on December 20, everyone with firsthand knowledge of the situation is predicting catastrophic consequences if and when it does.

It is worth noting that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was ordered to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols (Remain in Mexico program) after they terminated it in June 2021, and according to them, they are enforcing and implementing it “in good faith,” but are waiting for a final court determination and intend to end it as soon as possible.

The short story on the DHS’ use of this option is that they have been slow-walking it to the point of “why bother?” Out of the 204,273 encounters by Border Patrol at the southwest border in October 2022, a total of 92 people were returned to Mexico.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the problem has only become worse with every month that passes. While DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says they have a plan to deal with it which states the administration is “committed to pursuing every avenue within our authority to secure our borders,” their words do not match their actions.

The plan has zero provisions to stem the tide of the thousands of people crossing the border in between ports of entry on a daily basis, and it only creates more incentives to do so. In addition, the administration has slowly been broadening the criteria for claiming asylum.

Mayorkas has also repeatedly said, “the border is secure,” even as recently as November 15, when he testified before the House Committee on Homeland Security. At the same hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray contradicted the secretary saying they see “significant threats coming from south of the border – whether it’s guns, drugs, money, violence.”

So, you don’t have people dressed in camouflage running through your backyard, but this ongoing disaster does affect you – it affects all of us.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been accused of grandstanding for sending busloads of illegals to sanctuary cities, but it did actually make people suffering from nimbyism sit up and pay attention. And, in the scheme of things, the 14,600 aliens in total that received a free bus ride up north are a mere drop in the bucket compared to the nearly 4.5 million encounters at the border since October 2020.

In a recent statement, Gov. Abbott said Texas bused more than 8,600 aliens to Washington, D.C. since April, roughly 4,200 to New York City since August 5, more than 1,400 to Chicago since August 31, and almost 400 to Philadelphia since November 15. No one has been forced to go, and in fact, many of the people released by Border Patrol already have plans to travel to other destinations throughout the country anyway, so he might be doing them a favor.

All the aforementioned cities proudly defend their status as “sanctuary cities,” and all but one – Philadelphia – declared emergencies due to the number of arrivals and the stress put on their systems. Governor Gavin Newsom of California also recently stated that his sanctuary state was being overwhelmed by illegal immigration.

How does this impact all of us? Our federal tax dollars are most likely going to go toward supporting sanctuary cities. Newsom and the mayors of New York City and Washington, D.C. are seeking reimbursement from the federal government, and many of the charities that assist newly arrived aliens also receive federal funds.

Unless Biden has a last-minute change of heart, Border Patrol, local law enforcement, and community leaders are bracing for what is predicted to be an overwhelming and out of control situation, and you may not see it in your backyard, but you will feel it in your wallet.