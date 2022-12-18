Satanic Temple holiday display sits in Illinois capitol next to Nativity scene and menorah

"The First Amendment" Photo by euthman is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants freedom of speech as well as the freedom of religious expression, and The Satanic Temple, which regularly puts those rights to the test has done so again – this time inside the Illinois Capitol rotunda. They have placed their display that includes a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of apples next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays.

On December 6, “Minister Adam” of The Satanic Temple (TST) of Illinois, who declined to share his last name for security purposes, was joined by approximately 15-20 members to dedicate this year’s display. The crocheted pieces were made by the group’s members.

“Every year, we do a holiday display and a show of unity and religious pluralism within the state Capitol rotunda,” Adam said. “And this year, we wanted to focus on the book bans that people have been trying to do all over the country.”

Since 2018, the group has installed a display during the holiday season. This year’s commemorates Sol Invictus, which falls on Dec. 25 and celebrates "being unconquered by superstition and consistent in the pursuit and sharing of knowledge," according to the TST’s website. It explains that the “cult of Sol existed within Rome since its early days as a republic, and Invictus was an epithet used for Jupiter, Mars, and Apollo (among others). The festival celebrated these gods and may have also been used to celebrate the winter solstice.”

The book on which the serpent is resting is Polish mathematician Nicolaus Copernicus’ “On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres,” a work written in 1543 which suggested the then-revolutionary idea that the Earth revolves around the sun.

Last year TST’s display included a statue of a baby version of the deity Baphomet, a winged, goat-headed figure.

The religious groups sharing the space with the controversial display do not seem bothered by its presence.

Rabbi Meir Moscowitz, regional director of the statewide Lubavitch Chabad organization, told Capitol News Illinois the menorah has been on display at the Capitol for about 18 years.

Moscowitz said it is a special year because “every seventh year on the Jewish calendar represents a Hakhel year, a year of gatherings, reminiscent of the historic seventh year gathering at the Temple of Jerusalem.”

“And to commemorate that we also try to find opportunities this year to come together, whether it's the family coming together, whether it's friends and neighbors, whether it's coworkers,” Moscowitz said in a phone call. “So I would urge everyone, in addition to the menorah lighting which was the primary celebration of the holiday, to find opportunities this year to come together.”

The Nativity scene has been on display for 14 years. Tom Brejcha, president and chief counsel of the St. Thomas More Society, and member of the Springfield Nativity Committee, told the outlet the precedent for religious displays in public spaces in the state stems from a 1989 court decision regarding a Nativity scene at Daley Plaza in Chicago which framed the issue under a “free speech lens.”

TST's display has garnered some pushback over the years from other religious groups, but Brejch said “free speech applies to everybody.”

“And I think, frankly, it only underscores the beauty of the message of the Christmas Nativity display, which is a message of hope and care and renewal,” he said in a phone call.

All displays in the building are accompanied by a sign stating in part, “The State of Illinois is required by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution to allow temporary public displays in the state capitol so long as these displays are not paid for by taxpayer dollars. Because the first floor of the Capitol Rotunda is a public place, state officials cannot legally censor the content of speech or displays.”

Henry Haupt, a spokesperson for Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, said groups wishing to place displays in the rotunda must fill out a special event form and submit it to the Secretary of State Physical Services Department and those displays must meet certain public safety requirements.

“Temporary displays of this nature, erected in a public space in the Capitol rotunda, are protected by the First Amendment,” Haupt said in an email. “The U.S. Constitution protects freedom of speech, which remains a hallmark and cherished principle of this country.”

The mission of The Satanic Temple, according to their website, says they are a religious organization that “encourages benevolence and empathy among all people,” and they “reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice, and undertake noble pursuits.”

They say they have “publicly confronted hate groups, fought for the abolition of corporal punishment in public schools, and applied for equal representation when religious installations are placed on public property.”

Their website also says that TST members do not worship Satan, and to them, “Satan is a symbol of the Eternal Rebel in opposition to arbitrary authority, forever defending personal sovereignty even in the face of insurmountable odds.

The group and its organizers have been accused of creating media stunts in order to draw attention to themselves. To this, they say that while media outreach has helped to raise awareness of their initiatives, they have goals that are important to their membership.

The Satanic Temple has seven tenets:

One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.

The struggle for justice is an ongoing and necessary pursuit that should prevail over laws and institutions.

One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.

The freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend. To willfully and unjustly encroach upon the freedoms of another is to forgo one's own.

Beliefs should conform to one's best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one's beliefs.

People are fallible. If one makes a mistake, one should do one's best to rectify it and resolve any harm that might have been caused.

Every tenet is a guiding principle designed to inspire nobility in action and thought. The spirit of compassion, wisdom, and justice should always prevail over the written or spoken word.

One of their more controversial projects is their “After School Satan Clubs,” which is drawing a lot of opposition from parents across the country. One of the program's advocates, Hemant Mehta, an author, and atheist, says the clubs “promote art, science, and compassion,” and that they do not believe in a literal Satan.

This could well be the case, but the name choice for the organization is making it a tough sell.