Border Patrol canine sniffs out Mexican nationals in Vermont near Canadian border as illegal crossings continue to rise

Canine agent helps detect illegal border crossers in Vermont Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Swanton Sector Border Patrol were recently tipped off by one of their canine agents to the location of five Mexican nationals trying to evade detection near the Canadian border in Vermont.

On December 12, Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted that canine agent Kora assisted in the apprehension of five subjects from Mexico that were hiding in the brush in Troy, Vermont.

Record checks revealed one of the subjects had been previously removed from the United States twice in 2016.

We recently reported that illegal border crossings were up 676% in Vermont and New York from last year, and the numbers are climbing every month. While canines are helpful in locating illegals in remote areas, Border Patrol relies on local residents to report suspicious activity when they see it.

In November, there were 112 resident reports resulting in the arrest of 139 illegal aliens.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has not released the statistics for November 2022 yet, but we can reasonably expect, given the trend in the numbers so far, that it will show an increase from October.

YTD Swanton Sector encounters Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

There were 334 apprehensions in the first month of CBP’s Fiscal Year 2023 compared to 43 in the previous year.

During Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021, the number of monthly apprehensions of illegal border crossers up north were under 50. In FY 2022, encounters began rising above that range in April, and by the end of the fiscal year in September 2022, there were 236.

Swanton Border Patrol agents are responsible for patrolling 295 miles of our northern border with Canada between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern New York.