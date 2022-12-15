California Gov. Newsom says state is overwhelmed by illegal immigration crisis

"Border Fence. Imperial Sand Dunes, California. 2009" Photo by .WHITE. licensed under CCBY 2.0.

In an interview at the border on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state is overwhelmed by the current illegal immigration crisis, and if Title 42 is lifted next week as scheduled, they will be unable to handle the expected influx.

Newsom told ABC News that they are already at capacity at nine of their sites. "We can't continue to fund all of these sites because of the budgetary pressures now being placed on this state and the offsetting issues that I have to address."

"The federal government is sending more and more flights and more and more buses directly here to California because this state is doing what no other state's doing," Newsom told ABC's Matt Guttman, "and that's absorbing and protecting and preserving our values and advancing them by doing health care screenings, and taking care of folks, and the more we do, the burden is placed disproportionate on us."

He added that the federal government should be doing more to address the illegal immigration crisis.

Newsom expressed a concern that people will end up on the streets “unless we’re doing what we’re doing,” and claimed the system is about to break in his state.

"The fact is, what we've got right now is not working, and it's about to break in a post-42 world unless we take some responsibility and ownership," said Newsom. "I'm saying that as a Democrat. I'm not saying that to point fingers. I'm saying that as a father, I'm saying that as someone that feels responsible for being part of the solution, and I'm trying to do my best here."

Newsom has given illegals plenty of incentives to come to California.

In September, he signed the “California ID’s For All” bill, giving illegals the ability to obtain a state ID which allows them to legally drive, work, open bank accounts, access healthcare, secure housing, and access benefits, to name a few.

California ID cards for all regardless of immigration status Photo by California Immigrant Policy Center

Since 2016, children under the age of 19 became eligible for full scope Medi-Cal benefits, and in 2020, those benefits were extended to young adults ages 19 through 25 – all regardless of immigration status.

On October 19, 2022, Newsom announced another expansion of the program, giving full coverage to 286,000 illegals 50 years of age and older. The statement said this latest Medi-Cal coverage expansion “brings California closer to Governor Newsom’s promise of universal access to health care coverage, regardless of age or immigration status.”

“We’re making sure that universal access to health care coverage becomes a reality here in California, and this expansion has gotten us one step closer – more than a quarter million undocumented Californians aged 50 and older now have good, quality health care,” said Governor Newsom.

Newsom’s next goal, according to his statement, is to expand the full scope coverage to “an estimated 700,000-plus adults ages 26 through 49 who do not have a satisfactory immigration status for federally funded full scope Medi-Cal, effective January 1, 2024.”

With benefits like that, it is no wonder so many illegal aliens are flocking to the Golden State, and Newsom should not be surprised that they are.

Newsom is not the only one concerned about the ending of Title 42. Officials in Texas and Arizona are bracing themselves for what could be a crisis of epic proportion, and this week a bipartisan group of lawmakers sent a letter to President Joseph Biden urging him to reconsider ending the policy until Congress can enact legislation that will help maintain operational control at the border.

Mayors of sanctuary cities are proud of the support they provide to illegal aliens and discourage local law enforcement from honoring requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain them unless it involves a serious crime.

Of the top ten largest sanctuary cities in the U.S., California is home to four of them: Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, and San Francisco.

As thousands per day arrive and are released into the U.S., cities across the country are struggling to accommodate the number of aliens seeking help and services, and cities such as New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. are now asking for federal funds as their resources are being drained by the influx.

According to the California Immigrant Policy Center, There are approximately “2.7 million undocumented people in California with an estimated 2.6 million” who are over the age of 15. Since more than a million people have obtained a driver’s license under previous legislation, “there are approximately 1.6 million undocumented people who are eligible and could benefit from having a state government-issued identification card.”

Given the current predictions, those numbers will be rising substantially, along with the costs associated with the benefits the state provides.