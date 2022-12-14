El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekend

Over 7,000 illegal aliens crossed the border into El Paso, Texas last weekend, prompting alerts from Border Patrol to residents as hundreds were released into the city – some have gone up to homes asking for help.

On Monday, Peter Jaquez, Chief Border Patrol Agent for the El Paso Sector tweeted about the “major surge” and said he would continue to keep the public informed.

The daily three-day average for illegal border crossings last weekend in El Paso was 2,460 - for a grand total of 7,300 encounters. Included in those numbers was a caravan of 1,000 people that crossed the Rio Grande River on Sunday night.

The El Paso Border Patrol Processing facility, which is designed to temporarily hold 3,500 people, is currently housing over 5,000.

In a statement to Fox News, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said that due to the increase in activity, “In order to process individuals as safely and expeditiously as possible, Border Patrol agents from Big Bend and CBP Officers from El Paso Field Office are assisting with processing.”

With CBP’s processing center being overwhelmed, there are around 1,200 daily community releases and 300 daily street releases, according to a Migrant Dashboard maintained by the city of El Paso.

Screenshot from Migrant Dashboard; Photo by City of El Paso

In addition to those being released by Border Patrol, area residents are seeing “gotaways” come through their communities. Last week, a woman told a KTSM News crew about an illegal approaching her in her driveway.

“This guy came up to me and just asked if he could hide in my garage for a few minutes, so it startled me. I said no he didn’t bother me; he wasn’t aggressive he wasn’t assertive or anything I just said no, and he kept on walking, he had a little bit of blood on him, a little on his hands a little on his face,” said Patty Legarreta, who lives near the border highway.

Another woman showed the crew clothing left behind in the neighborhood.

“(They) go through the sidewalks and sometimes they’re changing and leaving the clothes out in the street,” said Mary Luevano, adding that she hasn’t seen Border Patrol agents in the area as often as she used to.

While there that evening, the crew witnessed a group of about 15 illegals going through a hole in a fence and into a neighborhood, after running across a highway that runs along the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso’s Lower Valley.

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to El Paso and met with local officials. He praised the Border Patrol and said, “We are considering the different ways we can strengthen the security of our borders, enforce our laws, and stay true to our values. The challenges facing our entire region are unprecedented, and we are working with our international partners to meet those challenges together.”

As in the past, the secretary’s words fall flat, with no mention of concrete plans to mitigate the growing crisis.

On Tuesday, U.S. Representatives Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) and Henry Cuellar (D-TX), along with U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and John Cornyn (R-TX), sent a bipartisan, bicameral letter to President Joseph Biden.

They noted that Title 42, which is set to end on December 21, currently “remains our only effective tool for controlling unlawful migration,” and urged him to reconsider ending the policy until Congress can enact legislation “that will allow DHS to effectively implement policies and programs that have been revealed as critical to maintaining operational control over the southern border.”

“In May 2022,” the letter says, “DHS Secretary Mayorkas stated that…he was anticipating as many as 18,000 unlawful crossings per day once title 42 was lifted.” It also cited a recent article in the New York Times that said, “waves of Venezuelans have left South America as word has spread that the United States had no easy way to keep most of them out and would allow them to enter the country and seek asylum.”

“We hope that you will embrace this opportunity for decisive action to prevent the situation at the southern border from deteriorating further, and we look forward to continuing our work with DHS and your administration on a permanent, bipartisan solution to this problem.”