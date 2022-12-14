El Paso, TX

El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekend

Lauren Jessop

Over 7,000 illegal aliens crossed the border into El Paso, Texas last weekend, prompting alerts from Border Patrol to residents as hundreds were released into the city – some have gone up to homes asking for help.

On Monday, Peter Jaquez, Chief Border Patrol Agent for the El Paso Sector tweeted about the “major surge” and said he would continue to keep the public informed.

The daily three-day average for illegal border crossings last weekend in El Paso was 2,460 - for a grand total of 7,300 encounters. Included in those numbers was a caravan of 1,000 people that crossed the Rio Grande River on Sunday night.

The El Paso Border Patrol Processing facility, which is designed to temporarily hold 3,500 people, is currently housing over 5,000.

In a statement to Fox News, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said that due to the increase in activity, “In order to process individuals as safely and expeditiously as possible, Border Patrol agents from Big Bend and CBP Officers from El Paso Field Office are assisting with processing.”

With CBP’s processing center being overwhelmed, there are around 1,200 daily community releases and 300 daily street releases, according to a Migrant Dashboard maintained by the city of El Paso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SilW6_0jhoQ8AI00
Screenshot from Migrant Dashboard;Photo byCity of El Paso

In addition to those being released by Border Patrol, area residents are seeing “gotaways” come through their communities. Last week, a woman told a KTSM News crew about an illegal approaching her in her driveway.

“This guy came up to me and just asked if he could hide in my garage for a few minutes, so it startled me. I said no he didn’t bother me; he wasn’t aggressive he wasn’t assertive or anything I just said no, and he kept on walking, he had a little bit of blood on him, a little on his hands a little on his face,” said Patty Legarreta, who lives near the border highway.

Another woman showed the crew clothing left behind in the neighborhood.

“(They) go through the sidewalks and sometimes they’re changing and leaving the clothes out in the street,” said Mary Luevano, adding that she hasn’t seen Border Patrol agents in the area as often as she used to.

While there that evening, the crew witnessed a group of about 15 illegals going through a hole in a fence and into a neighborhood, after running across a highway that runs along the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso’s Lower Valley.

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to El Paso and met with local officials. He praised the Border Patrol and said, “We are considering the different ways we can strengthen the security of our borders, enforce our laws, and stay true to our values. The challenges facing our entire region are unprecedented, and we are working with our international partners to meet those challenges together.”

As in the past, the secretary’s words fall flat, with no mention of concrete plans to mitigate the growing crisis.

On Tuesday, U.S. Representatives Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) and Henry Cuellar (D-TX), along with U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and John Cornyn (R-TX), sent a bipartisan, bicameral letter to President Joseph Biden.

They noted that Title 42, which is set to end on December 21, currently “remains our only effective tool for controlling unlawful migration,” and urged him to reconsider ending the policy until Congress can enact legislation “that will allow DHS to effectively implement policies and programs that have been revealed as critical to maintaining operational control over the southern border.”

“In May 2022,” the letter says, “DHS Secretary Mayorkas stated that…he was anticipating as many as 18,000 unlawful crossings per day once title 42 was lifted.” It also cited a recent article in the New York Times that said, “waves of Venezuelans have left South America as word has spread that the United States had no easy way to keep most of them out and would allow them to enter the country and seek asylum.”

“We hope that you will embrace this opportunity for decisive action to prevent the situation at the southern border from deteriorating further, and we look forward to continuing our work with DHS and your administration on a permanent, bipartisan solution to this problem.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Border Crisis# El Paso# Illegal Immigration# Department of Homeland Securit# Border Patrol

Comments / 6

Published by

Lauren Jessop, aka Billie Hall, has a need for balance, a strong sense of fairness, and digs for facts before forming an opinion. Facts are always the foundation for everything she writes.

Easton, PA
627 followers

More from Lauren Jessop

El Paso, TX

Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The number of illegal border crossings is at record highs in El Paso, Texas, and not everyone is turning themselves in to Border Patrol to claim asylum. Smugglers are getting creative with their clients who are attempting to enter the country undetected, and now, local residents have spotted groups of illegal aliens coming out of sewer manholes and taking off into neighborhoods.

Read full story
37 comments

Opinion: You can't have border nimbyism, it’s in everyone’s backyard

Large group of illegal aliens after crossing the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, TexasPhoto byLauren Jessop. Not in my backyard, nimbyism, or NIMBY; the terms and acronym that mean it’s easy for you to look the other way when something is happening to someone else, as long as it’s not happening to you. Many people in the United States seem complacent about the crisis at the southwest border, and they probably don’t realize it, but it will affect them in one way or another.

Read full story
39 comments
Illinois State

Satanic Temple holiday display sits in Illinois capitol next to Nativity scene and menorah

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants freedom of speech as well as the freedom of religious expression, and The Satanic Temple, which regularly puts those rights to the test has done so again – this time inside the Illinois Capitol rotunda. They have placed their display that includes a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of apples next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays.

Read full story
105 comments
Troy, VT

Border Patrol canine sniffs out Mexican nationals in Vermont near Canadian border as illegal crossings continue to rise

Canine agent helps detect illegal border crossers in VermontPhoto byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. Swanton Sector Border Patrol were recently tipped off by one of their canine agents to the location of five Mexican nationals trying to evade detection near the Canadian border in Vermont.

Read full story
33 comments
California State

California Gov. Newsom says state is overwhelmed by illegal immigration crisis

"Border Fence. Imperial Sand Dunes, California. 2009"Photo by.WHITE. licensed under CCBY 2.0. In an interview at the border on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state is overwhelmed by the current illegal immigration crisis, and if Title 42 is lifted next week as scheduled, they will be unable to handle the expected influx.

Read full story
194 comments
Vermont State

Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling route

U.S.-Canada border;Photo byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. While the massive number of illegal border crossings at the southern border has drawn much of our attention, things are happening at the northern border as well. The number of illegal crossings from Canada into New York and Vermont has been steadily growing and there are reports that cartels are flying illegal aliens from Mexico into Canada, and then smuggling them into the U.S.

Read full story
392 comments
Eagle Pass, TX

Group of more than 700 illegal aliens apprehended in Eagle Pass, Texas by Border Patrol, numbers expected to increase

Group of 704 aliens apprehended in Eagle Pass;Photo byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. Illegal aliens are crossing the southern border in groups numbering in the hundreds, and officials have concerns those numbers will increase with the expected discontinuation of public health order Title 42 in the coming weeks.

Read full story
236 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignation

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – A Biden administration official has been charged with a second felony after allegedly stealing another suitcase from an airport – this time, in Las Vegas. The first charge was for stealing a woman’s suitcase from the Minneapolis airport in September.

Read full story
5 comments

Border crisis making domestic air travel less safe: air marshals forced to deploy to border, some will refuse

Air Marshal National Council logo;Photo byAMNC Facebook. The holiday season is a busy time for travel in the United States, yet the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has pulled Federal Air Marshals (FAMs) from their duties on passenger flights and is sending them to the border to help process illegal aliens.

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

Biden admin nuclear official charged with felony theft in Minnesota

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A nuclear official in the Biden administration has been placed on leave and could see prison time after being charged with felony theft. They were caught on surveillance cameras back in September taking a woman’s luggage from the carousel at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport. The bag and its contents are valued at $2,325.

Read full story
7 comments
Plymouth, MA

Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts – There is probably no better place to be the weekend before Thanksgiving than Plymouth, Massachusetts, the very place where the tradition of celebrating the holiday began 401 years ago.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feet

HOUSTON, Texas – The saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas” seems to be holding true, with two new Guinness World Records documented in Houston recently; the world’s largest book, and the largest feet on a living female.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas woman

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling wildlife into the United States and fleeing from border officials during the attempt. Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, from Katy, Texas told Border Patrol officers the wooden box in her vehicle contained beer, but fled when they discovered the monkey.

Read full story

Chaos at the Border Weekly Roundup: Human smuggling, drugs, and criminals

While you see some of the bigger stories about the border on a fairly regular basis, putting a weekly roundup of activity together in one place gives you a much better picture of how widespread and overwhelming it is.

Read full story
Texas State

TX Gov. Abbott adds Philly as drop-off location for bused illegals

PHILADELPHIA, PA – As border towns in Texas struggle with the influx of illegal immigrants being released into their communities, the state’s governor has been making authorities in sanctuary cities put their money where their mouths are.

Read full story
15 comments
Syracuse, NY

Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern border

WATERTOWN, NY – We know human smuggling is a 24/7 event at our southern border, but we may not realize it is happening at our northern border as well. This week, Border Patrol agents in upstate New York thwarted an attempt at our border with Canada.

Read full story
1 comments

October 2022 border statistics released; illegal border crossings up 39% from October 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released its operational statistics for the month of October, and they are starting Fiscal Year 2023 off with 230,678 illegal alien encounters at the southwest border, a 1.3% increase from September, and a 39.9% increase from October 2021, which had 164,837. There were also over 64,000 “gotaways.”

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggage

ATLANTA, Georgia – Members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) “Beagle Brigade” are as helpful as they are cute. On a daily basis, these canines’ sensitive schnozzes detect prohibited items that could be harmful to people, animals, or agriculture.

Read full story
1 comments

CBP Chief resigns amid chaos at border; Border Patrol Union says problem goes higher

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Magnus, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has resigned after initially refusing to do so at the request of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy