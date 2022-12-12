Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling route

U.S.-Canada border; Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

While the massive number of illegal border crossings at the southern border has drawn much of our attention, things are happening at the northern border as well. The number of illegal crossings from Canada into New York and Vermont has been steadily growing and there are reports that cartels are flying illegal aliens from Mexico into Canada, and then smuggling them into the U.S.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted their sector is seeing “historic levels of illicit migrant crossings” with Fiscal Year 2023 year to date apprehensions up nearly nine times as much as Fiscal Year 2022 during the same period. U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) fiscal year runs from October to September.

Border Patrol data from the Swanton Sector, which includes Vermont, shows a 676% increase in apprehensions of illegal aliens compared to last year. November’s statistics have not been posted yet, but just in the month of October, there were 334 apprehensions of individuals from 19 different countries.

Last week, Center Square reported that Border Patrol officials informed them that Mexican cartels “are now flying foreign nationals who arrive in Mexico from all over the world to Quebec from Mexico City.” Once in Canada, cartel scouts assist them in making their way into Vermont and New York.

Garcia thanked residents for making 112 reports of suspicious activity which contributed to the arrest of 139 illegal border crossers last month.

On November 13, agents working northeast of Syracuse, New York were tipped off about a vehicle suspected of being involved in a smuggling operation. A vehicle with Oklahoma plates had picked up six individuals from Mexico.

And on November 18, a concerned citizen’s report led to the apprehension of five illegals near Champlain, New York. One of the subjects was a citizen of Romania with an extraditable arrest warrant from Wisconsin for failure to appear on an identity theft charge.

Border Patrol in the sector have also performed rescues in both New York and Vermont and Chief Garcia says, “Crossing the border is not only a crime, it’s dangerous.”

Two families were rescued from potentially dangerous situations recently.

On November 14, agents responded to a 911 call from a group of six people near Troy, Vermont who were stranded and out in the cold. There were four children under the age of five in the group. “This is NOT a safe or acceptable way to enter the United States,” Garcia stated.

Several weeks later, on December 2, CBP was alerted to a group in the woods near Churubusco, New York.

During interviews held after performing a vehicle stop on a suspected human smuggler near the border between the U.S. and Canada, agents learned of a group which included a family with three children between the ages of one and eight years old that were attempting to navigate a heavily wooded area in near-freezing temperatures. Agents were able to track them down and discovered they were all from Mexico.

A local resident had discovered the group before agents arrived and provided them with shelter. Some of the individuals, including some of the children, “had lost or abandoned their wet shoes and were walking barefoot when they were rescued.”

“Attempting to cross the border illegally carries with it many consequences, not just administrative and criminal actions against the violator. This event could have turned tragic. I commend the agents on quickly assessing the situation and taking immediate action to preserve life. Furthermore, our appreciation goes out to the resident who provided shelter and called the appropriate authorities” said Burke Station’s Patrol Agent in Charge, Richard Parker.

CBP data shows that in October of last year, there were 43 encounters in the Swanton Sector, and this year there were 334. The figures from FY 2022 show an increase from 43 encounters at the beginning of the year, and increasing each month, reaching triple digits in July with 142, and ending in September with 236.

Swanton Sector encounters YTD; Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern New York.