Eagle Pass, TX

Group of more than 700 illegal aliens apprehended in Eagle Pass, Texas by Border Patrol, numbers expected to increase

Lauren Jessop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjhKc_0jexokVZ00
Group of 704 aliens apprehended in Eagle Pass;Photo byU.S. Customs and Border Protection

Illegal aliens are crossing the southern border in groups numbering in the hundreds, and officials have concerns those numbers will increase with the expected discontinuation of public health order Title 42 in the coming weeks.

On December 8, at approximately 3:20 a.m., a group of 704 illegals was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in in the Del Rio Sector in Eagle Pass, Texas.

According to CBP’s statement, the group illegally crossed the Rio Grande River near a ranch. When agents arrived, they found one group totaling 704 individuals, made up of mostly adult males.

The group consisted of 535 Cubans, 74 Nicaraguans, 49 Colombians, 31 Dominicans, nine Peruvians, three Ecuadorians, and three Mexicans. A breakdown of the group is as follows:

  • 320 single males
  • 190 single females
  • 74 family units (182 individuals)
  • 12 unaccompanied children

CBP considers groups of 100 or more “large groups” and the Del Rio Sector accounts for 90 percent of all large groups encountered nationwide in Fiscal Year 2023, which only began in October.

CBP sources told Fox News they expect the number of encounters to hit the half million mark within days as there have been over 485,000 illegal crossing since the beginning of October. Additionally, only 156,000 individuals have been expelled under Title 42.

Bill Melugin of Fox reported their team witnessed 1,000 people crossing illegally in Eagle Pass in a one-hour time period.

On December 6, Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens posted numbers for the prior week in which there were almost 10,000 apprehensions. Of that number, there were 22 large groups and 4,232 known gotaways. Gotaways are those individuals which were seen or recorded on cameras, but were not apprehended.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Border Crisis# Border Patrol# Illegal Immigration# Eagle Pass Texas# Del Rio Sector

Comments / 236

Published by

Lauren Jessop, aka Billie Hall, has a need for balance, a strong sense of fairness, and digs for facts before forming an opinion. Facts are always the foundation for everything she writes.

Easton, PA
554 followers

More from Lauren Jessop

California State

California Gov. Newsom says state is overwhelmed by illegal immigration crisis

"Border Fence. Imperial Sand Dunes, California. 2009"Photo by.WHITE. licensed under CCBY 2.0. In an interview at the border on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state is overwhelmed by the current illegal immigration crisis, and if Title 42 is lifted next week as scheduled, they will be unable to handle the expected influx.

Read full story
152 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekend

Over 7,000 illegal aliens crossed the border into El Paso, Texas last weekend, prompting alerts from Border Patrol to residents as hundreds were released into the city – some have gone up to homes asking for help.

Read full story
5 comments
Vermont State

Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling route

U.S.-Canada border;Photo byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. While the massive number of illegal border crossings at the southern border has drawn much of our attention, things are happening at the northern border as well. The number of illegal crossings from Canada into New York and Vermont has been steadily growing and there are reports that cartels are flying illegal aliens from Mexico into Canada, and then smuggling them into the U.S.

Read full story
389 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignation

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – A Biden administration official has been charged with a second felony after allegedly stealing another suitcase from an airport – this time, in Las Vegas. The first charge was for stealing a woman’s suitcase from the Minneapolis airport in September.

Read full story
5 comments

Border crisis making domestic air travel less safe: air marshals forced to deploy to border, some will refuse

Air Marshal National Council logo;Photo byAMNC Facebook. The holiday season is a busy time for travel in the United States, yet the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has pulled Federal Air Marshals (FAMs) from their duties on passenger flights and is sending them to the border to help process illegal aliens.

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

Biden admin nuclear official charged with felony theft in Minnesota

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A nuclear official in the Biden administration has been placed on leave and could see prison time after being charged with felony theft. They were caught on surveillance cameras back in September taking a woman’s luggage from the carousel at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport. The bag and its contents are valued at $2,325.

Read full story
7 comments
Plymouth, MA

Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts – There is probably no better place to be the weekend before Thanksgiving than Plymouth, Massachusetts, the very place where the tradition of celebrating the holiday began 401 years ago.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feet

HOUSTON, Texas – The saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas” seems to be holding true, with two new Guinness World Records documented in Houston recently; the world’s largest book, and the largest feet on a living female.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas woman

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling wildlife into the United States and fleeing from border officials during the attempt. Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, from Katy, Texas told Border Patrol officers the wooden box in her vehicle contained beer, but fled when they discovered the monkey.

Read full story

Chaos at the Border Weekly Roundup: Human smuggling, drugs, and criminals

While you see some of the bigger stories about the border on a fairly regular basis, putting a weekly roundup of activity together in one place gives you a much better picture of how widespread and overwhelming it is.

Read full story
Texas State

TX Gov. Abbott adds Philly as drop-off location for bused illegals

PHILADELPHIA, PA – As border towns in Texas struggle with the influx of illegal immigrants being released into their communities, the state’s governor has been making authorities in sanctuary cities put their money where their mouths are.

Read full story
15 comments
Syracuse, NY

Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern border

WATERTOWN, NY – We know human smuggling is a 24/7 event at our southern border, but we may not realize it is happening at our northern border as well. This week, Border Patrol agents in upstate New York thwarted an attempt at our border with Canada.

Read full story
1 comments

October 2022 border statistics released; illegal border crossings up 39% from October 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released its operational statistics for the month of October, and they are starting Fiscal Year 2023 off with 230,678 illegal alien encounters at the southwest border, a 1.3% increase from September, and a 39.9% increase from October 2021, which had 164,837. There were also over 64,000 “gotaways.”

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggage

ATLANTA, Georgia – Members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) “Beagle Brigade” are as helpful as they are cute. On a daily basis, these canines’ sensitive schnozzes detect prohibited items that could be harmful to people, animals, or agriculture.

Read full story
1 comments

CBP Chief resigns amid chaos at border; Border Patrol Union says problem goes higher

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Magnus, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has resigned after initially refusing to do so at the request of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week.

Read full story
15 comments

DHS Secretary Mayorkas tells CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus to resign or be fired

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Magnus, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and responsible for overseeing the operations and carrying out the agency’s mission of protecting national security, says he has been asked to resign, but is refusing to do so.

Read full story
20 comments

National Park Service offers lifetime pass for veterans and Gold Star Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. military veterans and Gold Star Families can now obtain free lifetime passes to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country. Gold Star, Military & Veteran Lifetime Pass;National Park Service.

Read full story
23 comments

A special Veterans Day for some of America’s newest citizens

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 11th day of the 11th month at 11 a.m. in 1918 marked the end of World War I, and since then, the day has been set aside to honor the men and women who served in the U.S. military – our veterans.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in October

Louisville, Kentucky – Within a two-week period in October, officers at Louisville’s port of entry discovered and confiscated over 7,000 fraudulent IDs which could be used for criminal activity or fraud.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy