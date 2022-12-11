Group of more than 700 illegal aliens apprehended in Eagle Pass, Texas by Border Patrol, numbers expected to increase

Group of 704 aliens apprehended in Eagle Pass; Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Illegal aliens are crossing the southern border in groups numbering in the hundreds, and officials have concerns those numbers will increase with the expected discontinuation of public health order Title 42 in the coming weeks.

On December 8, at approximately 3:20 a.m., a group of 704 illegals was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in in the Del Rio Sector in Eagle Pass, Texas.

According to CBP’s statement, the group illegally crossed the Rio Grande River near a ranch. When agents arrived, they found one group totaling 704 individuals, made up of mostly adult males.

The group consisted of 535 Cubans, 74 Nicaraguans, 49 Colombians, 31 Dominicans, nine Peruvians, three Ecuadorians, and three Mexicans. A breakdown of the group is as follows:

320 single males

190 single females

74 family units (182 individuals)

12 unaccompanied children

CBP considers groups of 100 or more “large groups” and the Del Rio Sector accounts for 90 percent of all large groups encountered nationwide in Fiscal Year 2023, which only began in October.

CBP sources told Fox News they expect the number of encounters to hit the half million mark within days as there have been over 485,000 illegal crossing since the beginning of October. Additionally, only 156,000 individuals have been expelled under Title 42.

Bill Melugin of Fox reported their team witnessed 1,000 people crossing illegally in Eagle Pass in a one-hour time period.

On December 6, Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens posted numbers for the prior week in which there were almost 10,000 apprehensions. Of that number, there were 22 large groups and 4,232 known gotaways. Gotaways are those individuals which were seen or recorded on cameras, but were not apprehended.