Biden admin nuclear official charged with felony theft in Minnesota

Lauren Jessop

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A nuclear official in the Biden administration has been placed on leave and could see prison time after being charged with felony theft. They were caught on surveillance cameras back in September taking a woman’s luggage from the carousel at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport. The bag and its contents are valued at $2,325.

Sam Brinton, has been working for the Department of Energy (DOE) as the deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition (NE-8) since June 2022. At the time, the announcement naming Brinton to the position caused a stir due to their proclivity of wearing dresses and lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWC9j_0jRxVDXS00
Brinton's DOE portrait;Photo byOffice of Nuclear Energy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0acG_0jRxVDXS00
Screenshot from Brinton's Twitter accountPhoto bySam Brinton/Twitter

On November 28, Brinton made headlines again, but for an entirely different reason. After an investigation into the incident at the airport, on October 27, they were charged with felony theft which carries a maximum sentence of five years, a $10,000 fine, or both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rnorc_0jRxVDXS00
Complaint against Brinton;Photo byState of Minnesota District Court

Brinton holds dual graduate degrees in nuclear science and engineering, as well as the Technology Policy Program from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and among their other credentials listed on the DOE website, they state, “Sam is also a well-known advocate for LGBTQ youth and helped to secure protections against the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion therapy in more than half of the country. They identify as gender-fluid and use the pronouns they, them, and theirs.”

On September 16, according to court documents, law enforcement at the Minneapolis St. Paul (MSP) Airport were alerted to a missing suitcase in the baggage claim area. The victim is an adult female who stated she and her son flew in from New Orleans, and her checked bag, a “navy blue hard-sided Vera Bradley 26-inch roller bag,” was not on the carousel.

Law enforcement obtained the surveillance video and observed the suspect, later identified as Sam Brinton, remove the tag from the suitcase, put it in the handbag they were carrying, and leave the area “at a quick pace.” The victim identified her suitcase from police photos taken from the video.

It was confirmed that Brinton arrived at MSP Airport from Washington, D.C., and their movements were tracked through the airport that day. After Brinton took the bag from the carousel, they were observed leaving the airport with it. The airlines also confirmed Brinton had not checked a bag before leaving Washington.

During the investigation, law enforcement was able to obtain surveillance video from the hotel Brinton was staying at which also showed them with the bag.

The Daily Mail obtained photos of Brinton with the suitcase.

On October 9, Brinton was contacted about the incident and when asked if they took anything that did not belong to them, they responded, “Not that I know of.” Later, he admitted taking the bag, but denied someone else’s belongings were inside it. “If I had taken the wrong bag, I am happy to return it, but I don’t have any clothes for another individual,” the statement says. “That was my clothes when I opened the bag.”

Approximately two hours later, Brinton called back and apologized for not being “completely honest.” They admitted taking the suitcase, but said they were tired and took it thinking it was theirs. Upon arriving at the hotel and opening the suitcase, they realized it was not theirs and became nervous that “people would think they stole the bag and did not know what to do.” Brinton stated that they left the clothes in the drawers at the hotel.

Brinton admitted taking the bag to the airport and checking it on September 18 for their return flight. They were also instructed on how they could return the bag to the airport in Washington, D.C. to ensure it’s return to the victim, but as of the date of the complaint, the victim has not received her bag back and no clothing was recovered from the hotel room.

It was reported by the Exchange Monitor that Brinton has been on leave and on November 18, Kim Petry, the acting deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel, sent an email to her colleagues saying she had been asked to stay on as head of the Spent Fuel Office “for the foreseeable future,” by Kathryn Huff, Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy.

Professionals on LinkedIn are weighing in on the subject. Jason Premo made the point that he doesn’t care what someone looks like, or what they do in their spare time, but he does care about “someone, anyone, especially who holds one of the highest security clearances in the nation – and commits felony theft and then lies about it.”

Brinton’s clothing choices are not the only controversial thing about him. After taking their post at the DOE, stories and photos of them surfaced on social media regarding their history of “promoting sexual fetishes and kinks related to animal role-playing.”

Radio and tv host John Cardillo calls the situation “an embarrassing disgrace.”

Brinton’s legal troubles are now prompting many to suggest that their nuclear clearances be suspended or pulled.

